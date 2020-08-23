Chinese programs on American campuses — including UNL — under suspicion

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln saw many advantages 13 years ago to building a relationship with China through an organization called the Confucius Institute.
Nebraskans would learn the Chinese language through the institute’s teachers. Some Nebraskans would travel to China. More Chinese students might decide to get their college educations in Lincoln, boosting enrollment and revenue.
China had become a huge global force — one that was seeking partnerships with the West after years of isolation — and it made sense for UNL to capitalize on the opportunity, especially when China provided a $100,000 grant and educational materials to do so.
In fact, UNL was just one of many colleges across the United States that opened Confucius Institutes.
But the mood is different now. Once viewed as useful cultural exchange programs, Confucius Institutes are under criticism from politicians and others who say they exist to spread Communist propaganda and spy on Chinese students in the free world.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., recently said Confucius Institutes have “nefarious core objectives.” Teaching Mandarin is largely a “cover,” he said, “for Chinese Communist Party spying.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Confucius Institutes of a “malign influence campaign” in the United States. His State Department this month ordered institutes on American campuses to declare themselves foreign missions or agents aiming to carry out the bidding of China.
Some colleges are shedding their Confucius Institutes entirely, including the University of Iowa and the University of Kansas. There once were more than 100 institutes on campuses across the U.S., and now there are fewer than 70. Hundreds exist throughout the world.
UNL has stood by its Confucius Institute, located in Nebraska Hall. Officials expressed support a couple of years ago when institutes nationwide drew criticism. But last week, a question about the organization’s status at UNL received a university spokeswoman’s no comment.
“The times have changed,” said Harvey Perlman, the former UNL chancellor who played a key role in forming the Confucius Institute partnership in Nebraska. “But there’s been precious little actual evidence that any Confucius Institute was involved in anything that was against the interests of the United States.” Perlman now is on the university’s law faculty.
Some institutes drew criticism several years ago, and not strictly from Republicans. In 2014, the American Association of University Professors said Confucius Institutes “function as an arm of the Chinese state and are allowed to ignore academic freedom.”
The AAUP apparently referred in part to North Carolina State’s decision in 2009 to disinvite the Dalai Lama because the school’s Confucius Institute objected to his appearance at the university. China annexed Tibet in the 1950s, and the Dalai Lama has lived in exile since 1959.
Former Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale went to China twice under the Confucius Institute’s sponsorship and remains an advocate of the program. “And they are truly incredible trips,” Gale said.
Dozens of Nebraskans have gone to China with Confucius Institute support. They include high school administrators and students, Nebraska state senators and UNL officials.
When told what Sasse said of Confucius Institutes this month, Gale responded: “Wow.” Gale, a Republican, said he has no desire to become entangled in controversy, but “my impression continues to be very positive.”
UNL’s Confucius Institute has won awards, including being called a “model” institute five years ago and institute of the year eight years ago. Through the Confucius Institute, UNL partners with Xi’an Jiaotong University, which Gale called a large, prestigious university.
Perlman said China naturally wants to build a better image through its Confucius Institutes, just as the United States’ image is enhanced by the Peace Corps. In 2007, when he helped form UNL’s institute, Americans were eager to engage with China and vice versa, he said.
He said China never stepped out of bounds to politicize the institute or force its views on UNL. Many Nebraskans, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, have learned Chinese through the institute, he said.
Perlman said he has no doubt that China has spied on the United States and that the Chinese have stolen intellectual property from the U.S. The U.S. probably spies on China, too, he said.
While the Defense Department wants soldiers and agents who know Chinese and Arabic for national security, he said, now universities with Confucius Institutes are disqualified from certain federal grant money.
Universities have backed away from their programs for various reasons, ranging from politics to financial support. The Government Accountability Office and the American Council on Education have given mixed views of Confucius Institutes over the past two years.
ACE President Ted Mitchell wrote in 2018 that an institute “enriches the academic and campus life of our institutions.”
But Mitchell told colleges to be sure their agreements with China are publicly available, to require institute activities to comply with academic freedom expectations and to disclose program finances.
UNL’s agreement is on the internet and says, in part, that the institute seeks to “increase mutual understanding among people in China and in the United States.”
Confucius was a Chinese teacher and philosopher many centuries ago whose ideas have influenced China, Japan and other East Asian countries.
Rachelle Peterson of the New York-based National Association of Scholars said there has never been an “innocent stage” since the Confucius Institutes started in the U.S. about 15 years ago.
“It’s just that it’s metastasized — and we have realized it’s malignant,” said Peterson, whose organization is generally conservative.
Now, she said, “the Confucius Institute name has become a liability” for American colleges. And so, some U.S.-based Confucius Institutes are “rebranding” themselves as tied to China’s Ministry of Education Center for Language Exchange and Cooperation.
Others are just dropping the name “Confucius Institute,” she said. She said it’s not just the $100,000 and educational materials that have appealed to universities, but also sponsored trips and other lures.
“Once the spigots open, additional funding starts flowing,” she said. And for China, she said, the institutes provide “a built-in surveillance mechanism.”
Perlman said there is no question that the Chinese have become more politically aggressive. Both China and the U.S. have become more belligerent, he said.
“There’s been pressure for the last three or four years” on the institutes, he said. “Political pressure.”
Confucius Institutes “won’t be able to survive all of these attacks,” he said. “I hope some form of program will continue.”
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Union Omaha
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!