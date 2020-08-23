Chinese programs on American campuses — including UNL — under suspicion

Some colleges are shedding their Confucius Institutes entirely, including the University of Iowa and the University of Kansas. There once were more than 100 institutes on campuses across the U.S., and now there are fewer than 70. Hundreds exist throughout the world.

UNL has stood by its Confucius Institute, located in Nebraska Hall. Officials expressed support a couple of years ago when institutes nationwide drew criticism. But last week, a question about the organization’s status at UNL received a university spokeswoman’s no comment.

“The times have changed,” said Harvey Perlman, the former UNL chancellor who played a key role in forming the Confucius Institute partnership in Nebraska. “But there’s been precious little actual evidence that any Confucius Institute was involved in anything that was against the interests of the United States.” Perlman now is on the university’s law faculty.

Some institutes drew criticism several years ago, and not strictly from Republicans. In 2014, the American Association of University Professors said Confucius Institutes “function as an arm of the Chinese state and are allowed to ignore academic freedom.”