Clarkson College names new president, who is already on the job

Clarkson College of Omaha has a new president after about 18 months under an interim leader.

Clarkson announced Thursday that James Hauschildt, who led Good Samaritan College in Cincinnati from 2015 to 2019, had won the job of running the private health care college at 42nd and Dodge Streets.

Marie Dahlberg, a spokeswoman for Clarkson, said Hauschildt would also continue to serve as head of the Global Education Ministries Foundation. The organization, founded by Hauschildt, helps people and organizations take mission trips.

Aubray Orduña served as interim president since January 2019. Dahlberg said Orduña will return to her work as dean of nursing. She stepped in when Tony Damewood stepped down as president after a little less than three years on the job.

Clarkson enrolled about 1,130 students last fall.

Hauschildt took over the Clarkson presidency on July 20. Clarkson said he has a doctorate in education from the University of Northern Iowa. Global Education's website said Hauschildt also maintains a license as a registered nurse.