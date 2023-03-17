Omaha’s Clarkson College has turned internally to hire its next president.

On May 1, Andreia Nebel will elevate to the presidency from her current position of vice president of academic affairs. Nebel will become the eighth president of the of the health care education college following a nationwide search. She has worked at the private nonprofit college for 20 years, according to a press release.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this new role and excited for all the good work Clarkson College and the community will continue to provide for the next 135 years,” Nebel said in the release, adding “there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Dr. Steven Black, chairman of the college’s board of directors, said in the release that Nebel's experience made her a good "fit" for the position.

“We believe with her vast knowledge and experience in both higher education and health care, along with her passion for students, that she is the perfect fit with unique qualifications, a formula for success,” said he said.

Nebel lives with her husband, Mike, in the Omaha area across the Iowa border. They have two grown children.

