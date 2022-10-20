Classes in Louisville Public Schools are canceled to combat illness sweeping students, staff

Louisville Public Schools canceled classes Thursday because of an uptick in illness among students and staff.

The illness swept through the district's building, which houses kindergarten through 12th grade, on Wednesday, leaving staff and students with flu-like symptoms, said Andrew Farber, the district's superintendent. He didn't know the total number of people who had fallen ill.

The district already had Friday slated as a day off. Officials opted to cancel classes Thursday, too, Farber said, so that buildings could be cleaned and sick people could recover at home.

"We just wanted to be extremely cautious," he said. "We want to protect our families, our staff and our community."

Farber said the district has been working closely with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on the matter.

The district has about 700 students. Louisville is approximately 25 miles south of Omaha.