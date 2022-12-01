College of St. Mary to offer another scholarship for undocumented students

Young, undocumented immigrant women who were brought to the United States as children can apply for a newly created scholarship from the College of St. Mary in Omaha.

Starting with the 2023-24 academic year, the small Catholic university, which has an undergraduate student body consisting entirely of women, will offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students who came to the U.S. prior to turning 16 and before Nov. 1, 2017. The university will offer 10 more scholarships each year.

“It’s meant for those who came here as children (and) didn’t have a choice,” said Katty Petak, senior director of alumnae relations.

The College of St. Mary is partnering with the TheDream.US, a national college and career success program that focuses on undocumented students, to offer the scholarships. The university is the only higher education institution in Nebraska to partner with the organization. The Dream.US partners with over 80 higher education institutions in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The scholarship will cover up to $33,000 in tuition and fees during a student’s undergraduate career. The average tuition for a full-time student is $11,225 per semester, a college spokeswoman said.

To earn the scholarship, students must have a high school grade point average of at least 2.5.

Students eligible for the scholarship include those who are about to graduate from high school or earn a GED, current community college students, and current university students. Students can apply online at TheDream.US website.

TheDream.US scholarship’s focus on undocumented students fits into the College of St. Mary’s mission of helping those students .

“The beautiful thing about this program is that it’s a continuation of work that we’ve been doing for a long time,” said Daniela Rojas-Florez, assistant dean of student success. “This is going to be a great aid for us to continue to provide that resource for our students.”

The scholarship joins the university’s Misericordia Scholarship in providing financial assistance for undocumented students. There are currently 40 Misericordia scholarship students. Overall, the college has nearly 900 students this academic year.

Officials acknowledge that the university’s focus on helping undocumented immigrants has attracted criticism from some people. Rather than shy away, officials say they use the opportunity to talk with the critics.

“It’s a good way for us to educate others on why this is such a big commitment for us,” Rojas-Florez said. “These students don’t have the same opportunity as students who are residents and citizens of the U.S.”

Petak noted that TheDream.US scholarships are privately funded — similar to the Misericordia scholarships.

“This partnership definitely reassures us that what we’re doing is right,” she said. “It represents who we are as an institution.”