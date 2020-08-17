College residence halls are making changes to to address coronavirus, manage students who get sick

Creighton wants at least daily mandatory temperature checks for students living on campus and those coming to school from off campus. Faculty members and staffers face the same expectation.

And like many schools, Creighton will have a smartphone app (Creighton’s is called #CampusClear) that will enable campus community members to screen and monitor their health.

Winegard said Creighton has set up about 15 screening stations (one each in nine residence halls) across campus where Creighton students and others will have their temperatures checked with heat-sensing infrared technology.

Union College, which already has started classes on its Lincoln campus, wants everyone entering buildings to answer some simple health-check questions and to have their temperatures taken.

UNL’s Reed also said that five residence halls have especially large rooms on the corners of each floor. But whereas in the past, three could fit into one of those rooms, only two will be allowed this school year. And no bunk beds will be allowed on campus, she said, so that roommates will stay an adequate distance from each other.