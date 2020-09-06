Colleges monitor COVID cases, other factors in deciding whether to continue in-person classes

As coronavirus cases mount on many campuses, so do questions about how college life should carry on.
The factors are complicated and varied, but the central question is simple: At what point do the health risks to students, professors, employees, communities and families outweigh the commitment to providing on-campus and in-class experiences?
What constitutes too high a number of cases is subjective. Some colleges across the nation, such as the University of North Carolina, reversed course and went to mostly online classwork as new weekly cases rose past 135. Meanwhile, the University of Alabama has recorded about 1,890 cases since Aug. 19 but has decided for now to continue on-campus classes.
Rising case numbers raise questions about what might prompt Nebraska or Iowa colleges to change strategies and rely more heavily or solely on remote, or online, classes. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has reported more than 350 cases, and the University of Iowa has recorded about 1,390.
“There is no magic number, obviously,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist at the Douglas County Health Department. “People want it to be simple, but it’s not.”
The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported a comparatively low 21 “active” cases among students as of six days ago.
“We’re in pretty good shape right now, but that could change,” Chancellor Doug Kristensen said Friday. “Everybody’s nervous, right?”
How universities report cases also differs from campus to campus in the timeline examined, whether employees are included, what test results are reported and other factors.
Ultimately, whether to stick with on-campus teaching or move to online classes is a judgment call.
“I think those are pretty much local decisions,” said Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Schwedhelm said the current wisdom suggests that it’s better to keep students in quarantine or isolation on campus rather than send them home and risk infecting family members.
Gerri Taylor, co-chairwoman of the American College Health Association’s COVID-19 task force, said many factors should play into a decision to keep a campus open and keep in-class instruction going.
Taylor said those factors include the number of cases, the percentage of tests that come back positive, the situation in the community at large, the availability of testing, the presence of healthy professors and staffers, the supply of beds for on-campus quarantine and isolation, and the impact on the local health care system.
Some colleges — including Temple in Philadelphia, James Madison in Virginia, Notre Dame in Indiana and Colorado College — have gone online either temporarily or for the semester.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the NU Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said he tracks statistics daily. Among the factors he would consider in deciding whether to keep campuses open are: the situation in the city that houses the college, the capacity of the local health care system, the number of COVID-19 cases on campus, and the pace of an increase in case numbers.
Gold said contact tracing also reveals an important element — whether people are getting infected on campus or in the community at large.
“There’s no hard number” that sways the decision, Gold said. “We think about it much more regionally.”
UNL has reported 353 cases since Aug. 12 and a positive test rate of 16.8%. But it reported 40 positives out of 186 tests on Thursday, a 21.5% positivity rate.
“Anytime we get over 10%, I think people get a little worried about it,” Schwedhelm said.
UNL said Friday in an email that it has asked students to get tested when they have symptoms, so “a comparatively high positivity rate is not unexpected” and doesn’t tell much about the prevalence of the virus on campus.
Creighton University has reported 79 cases over a two-week stretch, but its positive test rate wasn’t available Friday.
Iowa State faces fairly high numbers both on campus and regionally. In the second week of class, Iowa State reported 503 positive tests out of 1,749 for a rate of 28.8%.
That has an impact on campus decisions. Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced last week that a plan to allow 25,000 people to watch the Cyclones’ home football game in person next Saturday had been abandoned. The game against Louisiana will be held without fans, Wintersteen said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds drew attention Wednesday to high numbers of infection in Johnson and Story Counties, which are home to Iowa and Iowa State, respectively. And she touched specifically on college students’ return to campuses.
From Aug. 2 to 8, she said, Johnson County reported 712 new cases, 18.8% of which came from people age 19 to 24. But with college back in session, she said, the number of new cases rose the week of Aug. 23-29 to 1,390, and a whopping 74% of those were among people age 19 to 24.
Similarly, she said, Story County reported that 78% of its 783 cases that week were among people 19 to 24.
Reynolds has closed bars in Johnson, Story and four other counties. She said last week that rising numbers put more vulnerable people, such as older adults, at risk. Further, increasing numbers threaten health care workers and other essential employees, she said.
Numbers must come down in Iowa, she said, or she will have to do more than close bars. She said it’s OK to open campuses back up, but “we have to have personal responsibility” in doing that.
Students made it clear, administrators say, that they wanted the on-campus experience instead of taking classes entirely online, as they did in the spring.
Kristensen, UNK’s chancellor, said he is glad that numbers haven’t rocketed on his campus.
“For me, the goal right now is to be open,” he said. “That doesn’t mean to be foolish.”
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
