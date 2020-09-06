Colleges monitor COVID cases, other factors in deciding whether to continue in-person classes

Creighton University has reported 79 cases over a two-week stretch, but its positive test rate wasn’t available Friday.

Iowa State faces fairly high numbers both on campus and regionally. In the second week of class, Iowa State reported 503 positive tests out of 1,749 for a rate of 28.8%.

That has an impact on campus decisions. Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced last week that a plan to allow 25,000 people to watch the Cyclones’ home football game in person next Saturday had been abandoned. The game against Louisiana will be held without fans, Wintersteen said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds drew attention Wednesday to high numbers of infection in Johnson and Story Counties, which are home to Iowa and Iowa State, respectively. And she touched specifically on college students’ return to campuses.

From Aug. 2 to 8, she said, Johnson County reported 712 new cases, 18.8% of which came from people age 19 to 24. But with college back in session, she said, the number of new cases rose the week of Aug. 23-29 to 1,390, and a whopping 74% of those were among people age 19 to 24.

Similarly, she said, Story County reported that 78% of its 783 cases that week were among people 19 to 24.