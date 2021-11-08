Coming soon in Gretna: Clashes between Griffins and Dragons

Gretna will have two high schools with mythical creatures as mascots.

School board members Monday night selected a griffin as the mascot for the new Gretna East High School.

The board also approved a color scheme: gold, silver and black.

The mascot for the existing school, Gretna High School, is a dragon.

The eventual crosstown rivalry games — when Dragons and Griffins meet — will surely be magical affairs.

Gretna officials don't yet have a rendering of the new mascot. And the colors for the new school will be fine-tuned as the artists get to work on branding.

The board chose from three recommended mascots, passing over the Express and the Grizzlies.

The school is slated to open in 2023.

It's rising on a hill west of 180th Street and north of Nebraska Highway 370. Many of the walls are up, and workers started on the roofs two weeks ago. Two of the four artificial turf sports fields are in place.