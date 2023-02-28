Concordia Lutheran Schools of Omaha will soon become one campus after it merges its elementary location with its junior-senior high school later this year.

If approved by the Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday, construction will begin this spring to build a $15 million addition to the existing junior-senior high school at 156th and Fort Streets, said Robert Cooksey, head of schools at Concordia Lutheran.

About 180 elementary students in grades K-5 are currently housed in St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 90th and Blondo Streets. Cooksey said Concordia administrators had to think quickly after learning last year that the elementary students would have to move because St. Mark's was creating its own school and would need the facility.

The new St. Mark's Lutheran School is currently enrolling grades K-2 for the 2023-24 school year, but will eventually serve students up to fifth grade, according to its website.

"So we were going to have to move out and that prompted us making pretty quick plans for things," Cooksey said. "But it's always been our goal to get the campuses together."

The construction project will come in two phases, the first being renovation for the elementary addition, which consists of more classrooms, extra parking spaces, an access drive and new main entrance.

The second phase will create a new storm shelter along with a worship and performing arts center. Cooksey said King of Kings Church, located at 11615 I St., will lease it from the school on weekends for its second worship location.

While all construction should be complete by June 2024, Cooksey said the first phase will be done in August so elementary students can attend school alongside the rest of the grades — a total of roughly 685 students.

Concordia Lutheran is looking to fundraise $10 million of the $15 million project. Cooksey said the school's foundation has half of the amount raised so far.

The remaining $5 million will be covered by the rent amount the school used to pay St. Mark's.

Cooksey said the consolidation will still happen this summer even if the fundraising goal hasn't been met.

"Being able to raise $10 million would allow us to get in nearly debt-free," Cooksey said. "But we recognize that's a lot of money to raise in a short amount of time. We might have to keep working at that for a while, but we're able to borrow the funds until we get the funds raised."

The planning board will be considering a conditional use permit for the project at its meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, located at the the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.

