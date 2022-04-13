Construction company alleges Gretna district failed to pay for new elementary school

An Omaha construction company is working to settle an ongoing legal fight with Gretna Public Schools stemming from allegations the district owes money on one of its elementary schools.

A Douglas County district judge in March ordered Gretna and Lueder Construction Co. to enter mediation after several months of back and forth over the construction of Falling Waters Elementary School, which began in December 2018, according to court records.

The legal battle surrounds the delayed opening of the $14 million school, which is located at 5909 S. 200th Ave. in Omaha. Both parties agreed that the school would be substantially complete by July 24, 2020, meaning the facility would be mostly finished and could be used by the school. The contract also required that final completion be reached by Sept. 22, 2020.

Falling Waters instead had to delay its opening to students for more than 10 days at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year because construction was nowhere near finished. According to court records, students and staff could only use parts of the building for weeks as construction stretched well past the substantial completion date.

Lueder sued in November 2021 when it allegedly didn't receive its full payment for the work when it finally was complete, said Gregory Scaglione, the construction company's attorney. Gretna has filed counterclaims denying Lueder's allegations and seeking damages for the delayed completion of construction.

Scaglione said the disagreement is with the school board.

"We have no problems with the school and support them, but the board has not been reasonable in dealing with us," Scaglione said.

Rich Beran, Gretna’s superintendent, and David Gulizia, school board president, declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

The Omaha-based construction company, which specializes in building schools, had to delay construction of Falling Waters because of several obstacles that were out of its control, Scaglione said.

Scaglione said there were days when the weather caused the construction site to be wet and employees were not allowed to work. COVID-19 also allegedly brought on quarantines among the crew, and materials were hard to come by because of supply chain disruptions.

Lueder also cited alleged delays caused by the project's architect, the Omaha firm DLR. Lueder filed a separate suit against DLR alleging that the firm refused to certify completion dates and failed in managing the design process. DLR denies these claims.

Lueder claims the delays should have resulted in a time extension of 44 working days, pushing the substantial completion date to the end of September.

In court documents, the company said it submitted a timely request for an extension of the project. The school district denied this assertion in a separate court filing.

Lueder was charged $1,000 a day for each day the project continued past the substantial completion date and an additional $500 a day for each day beyond the final completion date.

The school district said in its counterclaim that the project’s architect, which certifies completion dates, didn’t certify the substantial completion date of the project until Nov. 9, 2020, which meant Lueder was liable for the delay because no time extensions were granted.

In a court filing, the district argued Lueder was in violation of the contract and owed the district at least $120,000 for the delay.

Scaglione said the construction company never should have accumulated these damages because the delays were out of its control.

When construction finished, Scaglione said the district still owed Lueder close to $1 million. And because of the pending charges for delays, the company tried to work out a compromise with Gretna.

“Lueder tried for about a year to achieve a workout or compromise that would pay for the construction of the school, so that Lueder could pay its subcontractors and suppliers,” Scaglione said in an email.

He said when that failed, the company then presented a written claim to the board on July 2, 2021, but the board refused to respond or take any action on the claim.

Scaglione said the construction company resorted to a lawsuit in November to collect the money.

After the suit was filed, he said the school board submitted a partial payment for the work. In a court filing, the district denied this assertion.

The construction company asked the school district to agree to settle the remainder of the disputes. Scaglione said the school board refused and Lueder went to the district court to order them to participate in mediation. The school district filed its own motion to dismiss the case.

Last month, a judge denied Gretna's motion and ordered the school district and Lueder to enter mediation. Scaglione said the mediation will probably take place in June.

"Lueder is hopeful to find an amicable resolution to the disputes during mediation," Scaglione said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.