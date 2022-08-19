Cornhusker Marching Band heading to Ireland for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Katherine Schmit's first trip overseas will be a whirlwind.

Pep rallies, a halftime show and an abbreviated tour of Dublin.

Schmit and a scaled-down Cornhusker Marching Band — 48 members and two directors — will make the trek to Ireland when the Huskers play Northwestern next Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The team's first attempt at playing in Ireland was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the football team's first overseas game since 1992, when the Huskers played Kansas State in Tokyo, which Nebraska won 38-24.

The full Cornhusker Marching Band has about 300 members, director Tony Falcone said. The smaller contingent features a balanced grouping of instruments. Most of the group heading to Ireland are seniors.

The trip is a special experience for students like Schmit, 21, and fellow drum major Ian Maltas, 22.

"It's a great once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Maltas said. "Getting to represent the band when we travel is one of the most exciting things we get to do."

The band will play three tunes at halftime, including one with the Northwestern band. During some other engagements in Dublin, the band will play more traditional school songs, Falcone said.

To make it easier — especially in a time crunch — the band will play pieces they already know. They're bringing upbeat, pop tunes to the field.

Some of Schmit's favorite contenders are "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Confident" by Demi Lovato and "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish. Maltas seconded the Rodrigo tune.

Some of the school songs will be played at pep rallies.

Despite only a three-day trip — and a busy schedule of rehearsals and other engagements — band members will still get to check out Dublin. Falcone said the itinerary prepared by event planners will let them see the city.

Travel costs for the band members are covered by the Athletic Department, a department spokesman said.

For many students, Falcone said, it's the first time out of the country. Schmit said she's excited to travel in general. But getting to go overseas for the first time is another perk.

"Because of COVID, we haven't gotten to do a lot of traveling with the band in the last two years," she said. "It's a really great way to celebrate, especially seniors, their time in the Cornhusker Marching Band."

As drum majors, Schmit and Maltas help conduct the band. But for the pep band-style performance in Ireland, Schmit will play the trumpet and Maltas will play the trombone.

Packing the band members' instruments and bulky uniforms will be no easy feat.

Many instruments can be checked with luggage. More fragile instruments might be carried onto the plane.

Uniforms will be packed in garment bags inside suitcases. Schmit said they have been encouraged to bring bigger suitcases to fit the uniforms along with everything else. That way, they won't face extra baggage charges.

In Ireland, Falcone said the band will do its best to cheer on the Huskers to a win.

Schmit is looking forward to the trip — and then a stretch of three home games in a row once they return.

"I'm just really looking forward to representing Nebraska all the way over in Ireland and getting to spend some quality time with some of my favorite people," Schmit said. "I feel really lucky we have this opportunity to represent our school and our state."