Coronavirus case reported at Millard South, district's second this week

Millard South High School students leave the building at the end of their first day back on Monday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Millard South High School, the second positive case in the school district since the school year began Monday.
The district informed the Millard South community of the positive case Friday, and the school will be cleaned and sanitized, said Rebecca Kleeman, spokeswoman for the Millard Public Schools.
Kleeman also corrected an earlier report that two people had tested positive at Reagan Elementary. After review by the Douglas County Health Department, it was determined that only one person tested positive.
Earlier this week, the
Ralston Public Schools also alerted families to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of the district’s elementary schools.
Blumfield Elementary School Principal Casey Knight wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday that a person involved with the prekindergarten classroom had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The person was not a student.
Last day of school 1
Dawn Zumbrennen, an eighth grade American history teacher, waves to students in the bed of a truck during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 2
Summery decorations cover teachers’ cars during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 3
A summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 4
Kensie McCrillis, left, and Colette Mollak, both preschoolers, wave from the sunroof during a parade at Legacy School on Friday. Some districts, like the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, will finish classes next week.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 5
Tiffany Opperman, a seventh grade language arts teacher, waves to families as they drive during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 6
Students sit in the bed of a truck during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 7
Henry Maresch, a preschooler, reaches for bubble from the car during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 8
Sarah Tabor, a pre-K teacher, wears a grass skirt and flower necklace during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 9
Cora Johnson, a preschooler, hands a card to her teacher during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 10
A summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 11
Addie Borgmann, a sixth grader, waves from the sun roof during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 12
Patty Mollring, a Spanish teacher, wears a sombrero and waves to families as they drive by during a summer send-off parade at Elkhorn Valley View Middle School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the public school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 13
Lusina Kavan, a cafeteria worker, waves to families during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Last day of school 14
Amber Pierce, a pre-K teacher, uses a bullhorn while cheering on families during a summer send-off parade at Legacy School on Friday. It was the last day of virtual classes after the private school had to close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
