Coronavirus case reported at Millard South, district's second this week

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Millard South High School, the second positive case in the school district since the school year began Monday.

The district informed the Millard South community of the positive case Friday, and the school will be cleaned and sanitized, said Rebecca Kleeman, spokeswoman for the Millard Public Schools.

Kleeman also corrected an earlier report that two people had tested positive at Reagan Elementary. After review by the Douglas County Health Department, it was determined that only one person tested positive.

Earlier this week, the Ralston Public Schools also alerted families to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of the district’s elementary schools.

Blumfield Elementary School Principal Casey Knight wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday that a person involved with the prekindergarten classroom had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The person was not a student.

