Counterfeit pills can contain deadly amounts of fentanyl, DEA's Omaha Division says
The Drug Enforcement Administration is encouraging parents to talk to their children before the start of the school year about the dangers of drugs, especially counterfeit pills.

"Students can face an enormous amount of peer pressure to try or experiment with substances they are told are safe," DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King said in a statement. "...The choice they make when asked to experiment could have long-lasting effects and potentially deadly consequences." 

Between 2019 and 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a nearly 30% increase in drug overdose deaths. Last year, nearly 61% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. 

The DEA has seen a surge in counterfeit pills, with 26% of the pills examined in 2019 containing a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. That's up from 10% in 2017. 

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, the agency said, and a lethal dose is equal in size to a few grains of salt. Inconsistencies and lack of quality control during production make the counterfeit pills extremely dangerous, they added. 

DEA officials said the pills, marketed as M30's, Perc30's, Blues and Mexican Oxy's, are sold on the street and Dark Web. 

Pill seizures in Nebraska increased 229% from 2017 to 2020. Investigators with the Omaha Division collected more than 3,500 pills in 2017 and about 11,700 pills in 2020. So far this year, investigators have seized about 26,000 pills. 

In addition to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, the DEA has seen an uptick in pilled made of pressed methamphetamine. Investigators have seen fentanyl- and methamphetamine-laced pills marketed and sold with common prescription brand names including Adderall and Xanax. 

"Talk with your family members and warn them about the dangers of taking pills not filled through a legitimate pharmacy and not prescribed to them individually," King said. "The conversation may just save their life." 

For more information, visit getsmartaboutdrugs.gov or justthinktwice.gov

