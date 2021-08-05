Counterfeit pills can contain deadly amounts of fentanyl, DEA's Omaha Division says

The Drug Enforcement Administration is encouraging parents to talk to their children before the start of the school year about the dangers of drugs, especially counterfeit pills.

"Students can face an enormous amount of peer pressure to try or experiment with substances they are told are safe," DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King said in a statement. "...The choice they make when asked to experiment could have long-lasting effects and potentially deadly consequences."

Between 2019 and 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a nearly 30% increase in drug overdose deaths. Last year, nearly 61% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.

The DEA has seen a surge in counterfeit pills, with 26% of the pills examined in 2019 containing a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. That's up from 10% in 2017.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, the agency said, and a lethal dose is equal in size to a few grains of salt. Inconsistencies and lack of quality control during production make the counterfeit pills extremely dangerous, they added.

DEA officials said the pills, marketed as M30's, Perc30's, Blues and Mexican Oxy's, are sold on the street and Dark Web.