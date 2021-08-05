Counterfeit pills can contain deadly amounts of fentanyl, DEA's Omaha Division says

The Drug Enforcement Administration is encouraging parents to talk to their children before the start of the school year about the dangers of drugs, especially counterfeit pills.
"Students can face an enormous amount of peer pressure to try or experiment with substances they are told are safe," DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King said in a statement. "...The choice they make when asked to experiment could have long-lasting effects and potentially deadly consequences."
Between 2019 and 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a nearly 30% increase in drug overdose deaths. Last year, nearly 61% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
The DEA has seen a surge in counterfeit pills, with 26% of the pills examined in 2019 containing a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. That's up from 10% in 2017.
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, the agency said, and a lethal dose is equal in size to a few grains of salt. Inconsistencies and lack of quality control during production make the counterfeit pills extremely dangerous, they added.
DEA officials said the pills, marketed as M30's, Perc30's, Blues and Mexican Oxy's, are sold on the street and Dark Web.
Pill seizures in Nebraska increased 229% from 2017 to 2020. Investigators with the Omaha Division collected more than 3,500 pills in 2017 and about 11,700 pills in 2020. So far this year, investigators have seized about 26,000 pills.
In addition to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, the DEA has seen an uptick in pilled made of pressed methamphetamine. Investigators have seen fentanyl- and methamphetamine-laced pills marketed and sold with common prescription brand names including Adderall and Xanax.
"Talk with your family members and warn them about the dangers of taking pills not filled through a legitimate pharmacy and not prescribed to them individually," King said. "The conversation may just save their life."
For more information, visit getsmartaboutdrugs.gov or justthinktwice.gov.
25 most commonly used recreational drugs in America
America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more
From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.
Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher.
To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use.
Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015.
Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs.
