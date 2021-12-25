Cousins adjust to OPS middle school but miss their parents in Afghanistan

He expects the Omaha area to receive 300 to 400 more students as more evacuees reach Nebraska from U.S. military bases around the nation.

Wali, 12, arrived in Omaha almost three months ago, and his cousin and uncle arrived in mid-November. All three live in an apartment in northwest Omaha with another person from their Afghan neighborhood.

Families typically spend a month in an Airbnb before getting placed in a permanent residence in Omaha, Sahil said. The children aren’t allowed to enroll in school until they have a permanent address.

“The parents are actually calling in to enroll their children as soon as possible,” Sahil said. “They are getting bored at home. The kids are telling their moms and dads that they want to go to school.”

The students arrive with varied educational backgrounds, and usually speak little to no English.

Sahil said one of his clients has a teenage son who had never gone to school in Afghanistan but needed to enroll in an OPS high school due to his age.