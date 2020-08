COVID-19 cases reported in Millard, Gretna, Ralston school districts

The Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Millard spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman reported one case at Wheeler Elementary and one at Cather Elementary.

In Gretna, a staff member tested positive, according to Superintendent Rich Beran.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no Gretna students had tested positive since school started, Beran said.

Five teachers are quarantined, replaced by substitutes, he said.

In Ralston, a third-grader at Meadows Elementary School was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to spokesman Jim Frederick. The student was enrolled in the Lil’ Rams Before and After School Program and attended on the Red Square Day.

District officials said people in close contact have been notified and the schools sanitized.

