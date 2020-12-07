COVID case prompts Omaha middle school to switch to all-remote learning

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha is moving to remote learning this week after a COVID-19 diagnosis required staff at the school to quarantine.

"The broad impact on staffing is the reason for our transition to fully remote instruction," Assistant Principal Anton Schmidt wrote in a note to families at the school, which is northwest of 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway.

The transition to remote learning means students at the Omaha Public Schools middle school will not return to in-person lessons until next year.

The district's winter break is scheduled to begin Dec. 14. The third quarter begins Jan. 5. After the break, OPS students will do remote learning until the middle of January.

Photos: Our best staff images from December 2020

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.