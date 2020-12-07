 Skip to main content
COVID case prompts Omaha middle school to switch to all-remote learning
Nathan Hale school mug

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, 6143 Whitmore St., is moving to remote learning this week after a COVID-19 diagnosis required staff at the school to quarantine.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha is moving to remote learning this week after a COVID-19 diagnosis required staff at the school to quarantine.

"The broad impact on staffing is the reason for our transition to fully remote instruction," Assistant Principal Anton Schmidt wrote in a note to families at the school, which is northwest of 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway.

The transition to remote learning means students at the Omaha Public Schools middle school will not return to in-person lessons until next year.

The district's winter break is scheduled to begin Dec. 14. The third quarter begins Jan. 5. After the break, OPS students will do remote learning until the middle of January. 

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

