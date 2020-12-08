COVID causes another OPS school to switch to remote learning

Omaha Public Schools has transitioned another school to remote learning because of COVID-19.

Students at J.P. Lord School will do remote learning this week after five staff members who provide support to students were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent to families. In the letter, Interim Program Director Melissa Prante said the cases were found through the district's proactive staff testing.

"Because of the medical needs of the students we serve and the limited ability for many of our students to wear protective equipment like face coverings, we will transition JP Lord to remote learning through the winter break," Prante wrote in the note.

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, which is near 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway, moved to remote learning this week after a COVID-19 diagnosis required staff at the school to quarantine.

The district's winter break is scheduled to begin Dec. 14. J.P. Lord students will return on-site beginning Jan. 5. Other schools in the district will offer remote learning until the middle of January.

J.P. Lord had to move to remote learning in November after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19.

