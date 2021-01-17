Creighton gets $25 million contribution to start global medical program

Creighton University has received $25 million to create a medical program for students interested in addressing global poverty and improving health care in other countries.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton, said last week that the program would start in fall 2022. Hendrickson said the program will select 12 medical students per year over 10 years to participate. The students chosen will remain in the program throughout their time in medical school.

Other health professions such as nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy may be brought in gradually.

Hendrickson said the foundation contributing the money asked that it not be identified. The participating medical students will come from the Creighton medical school programs in Omaha and Phoenix.

The university will call it the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program after the Rev. Pedro Arrupe, founder 41 years ago of the Jesuit Refugee Service. Creighton is a Jesuit Catholic university.