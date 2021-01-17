Creighton gets $25 million contribution to start global medical program

Creighton University has received $25 million to create a medical program for students interested in addressing global poverty and improving health care in other countries.
The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton, said last week that the program would start in fall 2022. Hendrickson said the program will select 12 medical students per year over 10 years to participate. The students chosen will remain in the program throughout their time in medical school.
Other health professions such as nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy may be brought in gradually.
Hendrickson said the foundation contributing the money asked that it not be identified. The participating medical students will come from the Creighton medical school programs in Omaha and Phoenix.
The university will call it the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program after the Rev. Pedro Arrupe, founder 41 years ago of the Jesuit Refugee Service. Creighton is a Jesuit Catholic university.
The program will help train Creighton medical students in global care and also is a way to expand the medical expertise of those who provide health care on a daily basis in the low-income nations that will be part of the program. Those haven’t been determined yet but could include African countries and nations such as India and Ecuador, Hendrickson said.
Creighton Board Chairman Mike McCarthy said a physician can make a difference by treating patients in low-income countries, but he makes a far more significant difference by training health care workers in those countries. “One person can impact the lives of thousands,” McCarthy said.
He said the program will enable the Creighton medical school to recruit people with a passion for global health service.
Creighton medical school graduates Sara and Jason Beste exemplify that kind of commitment. The couple, married in 2009, spent several years practicing medicine and working with in-country health care providers in Malawi, Mozambique and Liberia, all in Africa. The pair came to know each other while training at the old Creighton University Medical Center.
“Global health was one of our very, very first conversations,” Sara Beste (pronounced BEST-ee) said.
Jason spent two years in Malawi and Sara one, then they moved on to Mozambique and finally Liberia. They worked with the Boston-based program Partners in Health and the Health Alliance International, which is connected to the University of Washington.
They found clinics understaffed, with insufficient supplies and space and, at times, without clean running water or electricity. “We call them clinical deserts,” Jason Beste said of the areas in which they worked.
They also learned much about how to work with health care providers and residents in those areas. They witnessed the way arrogance and impatience alienated local people and practitioners. Working with humility and in collaboration with them is vital, Sara Beste said.
In Liberia they learned from people that mental health care was desperately wanted. They put programs in place, with the help of Partners in Health, that are still going.
The Bestes now are in Seattle but hope to do more global care. They spent close to seven years in those three nations and adopted a baby boy from Liberia three years ago.
Creighton will recruit medical students into the program before their first year, and each student will visit the same international locale three times. Hendrickson said the program will help develop its participants into stewards of “the poorest of the poor.”
