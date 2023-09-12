In one room of Creighton University's new CL and Rachel Werner Center for Health Sciences Education, medical students used an ultrasound device to locate a pocket of "fluid" in the chest of a mannequin torso, the first step in learning how to drain it.

In a teaching operating room, nursing students reviewed the procedures and communications techniques they'd use during surgery, using the same lighting and tools they'd find in a real OR.

And in a simulated apartment with all the comforts of a home, another group walked through the steps of transitioning a hospital patient back home.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton's president, said Tuesday that the state-of-the-art facility has been getting rave reviews from faculty and students since it opened last month.

"They've been waiting for this for quite a while," he said of the $75 million building, the new home for Creighton's School of Medicine.

The five-story building situated near the Interstate 480 and U.S. Highway 75 interchange at Cuming Street brings most of Creighton's health sciences students, except those in the dental school, under one roof to train and learn to work together as they will in their professional careers.

Hendrickson said that reflects the university's commitment to interprofessional education and to building the health care workforce.

"It's a point of pride we're such a force locally and regionally" in workforce development, he said.

Some 80% of Creighton's undergraduate students come from outside Nebraska, Hendrickson said, and 50% of them stay for graduate school or a first job. An estimated 5,900 students, faculty, staff and others will use the new building each year.

The building, however, is focused on students, with nearly every square foot dedicated to classrooms, collaboration and hands-on learning. Most offices for faculty and staff are located in the Criss Complex, which is connected to the Werner Center via a new skywalk, the FNBO Bridge.

The skywalk is slated to open Thursday, in time for a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony that evening. Construction of the bridge and some updates to the Criss Complex brought the total project, begun in 2021, to $90 million.

The new building is named for CL and Rachel Werner, longtime Creighton supporters and lead donors to the new facility. CL Werner is a philanthropist and founder of Werner Enterprises, an Omaha-based trucking company.

The building was designed with abundant natural light and ample study and event spaces. "We wanted this to be a building that maximizes student learning and socialization," Hendrickson said.

Those spaces include a glass-walled area on the fourth floor that leads to an outdoor terrace facing east along Cuming Street. The Werner Center, he said, serves as a "bookend" to the dental school headquarters at 21st and Cuming Streets.

The new building also features a variety of new simulation and collaboration technology, which increasingly are features of health care education.

In addition to lifelike mannequins and simulated patient rooms, a virtual dissection table allows students to dissect various parts of the body in 3D, as they would on a cadaver. Overhead cameras allow faculty to broadcast the details of hands-on instruction to large TVs on walls. A virtual reality room allows paramedic students to practice scenarios such as assessing a patient burned in a fire.

Kandis McCafferty, interim director of simulation-based learning, said students are asking educators for more challenging, high-stress situations that they don't encounter often so that they're ready for them in the workplace.

The simulation spaces also offer students a place to practice until they perfect their skills. Said Grace Varga, a senior nursing student who was training in the operating room: "This is really going to offer that safe learning environment."

The home unit, in particular, allows students to focus on some of the hardest outcomes to meet in health care, McCafferty said. Addressing issues in the home, such as eliminating fire hazards or fall risks, can help keep patients at home where they want to be and out of hospitals.

"This is where the heart of healing is actually happening for our patients," she said.

