Creighton outlines steps to reduce its environmental impact

Creighton University leaders have published a plan that outlines steps the institution will take to reduce its environmental impact and prepare students for a warmer world.

The Sustainable Creighton Initiative, released last week, outlines a plan through 2028 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, divert waste and teach students about and offer co-curricular activities focused on sustainability.

“Climate change, if not the most, is one of the most serious existential crises that future generations face,” said Nick McCreary, director of the university’s office of sustainability programs and the co-chair of the Sustainability Governance Committee that drafted the plan.

More than 50 people helped in what was a 2½-year process that engaged campus administrators, faculty, staff and students.

The document updates the university’s 2013 Climate Action Plan and concerns matters pertaining to campus infrastructure, transportation, academics, public engagement and dining and waste.

Most ambitiously, Creighton intends to cut by 2028 its CO2 emissions by half, using 2010 as a baseline. That is when the university’s emissions accounted for the equivalent of 59,550 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Creighton intends to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, which the plan acknowledged is the most impactful action the university can take against global warming. In 2028, the university will publish concrete steps it will take to achieve that target.

Some methods might include producing on-site renewable energy and purchasing carbon offsets. The university also will investigate how to eliminate emissions associated with university-sponsored travel and employee and student commuting.

Henry Glynn, a Creighton junior who is interested in climate science issues and works as an intern with Catholic Climate Covenant in Washington, D.C., said it will be up to students to hold the university accountable for meeting its goals.

“As a Catholic Jesuit university moving into the 21st century in a city that is taking some initiative, we need to be at the forefront of that fight,” he said. “We’re at the point now in the climate crisis where if it’s not high-level, large action, then it’s not enough action.”

Creighton also aims to reduce the more than 1.6 million pounds of waste it produces yearly.

Current estimates indicate that the institution recycles or composts between 10% and 25% of the waste produced on its Omaha campus, but due to unreliable data collection, those figures likely undercount the true percentage.

The initiative calls for a 25% reduction in the amount of waste the university generates by 2028. Additionally, officials hope to divert more than a third of the waste that is created.

In its academic programming, Creighton intends to expand upon its offerings in the study of sustainability science. It now offers a major and minor in the subject, but by 2028 the initiative calls for at least 20% of academic courses to include sustainability-related content. Likewise, 90% of departments are expected to offer at least one sustainability-related course.

“One of the biggest single hopes that I have is for courses to help students understand the science of the climate crisis because I think that is what is going to help people continue to appreciate the urgency and the gravity of this issue,” said Dan DiLeo, an associate professor who also serves on the Sustainability Governance Committee.

DiLeo hopes the university’s move will have positive implications beyond Creighton, empowering other stakeholders across Nebraska who hope to achieve carbon neutrality.

Similarly, the University of Nebraska system is developing a sustainability plan. Spokeswoman Melissa Lee said a draft document will be released this year.