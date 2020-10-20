Creighton Prep considers hybrid attendance model as coronavirus cases increase

Poggenpohl said the switch to the hybrid model will be made if case numbers in Douglas County stay the same or get worse. Numbers within the Prep community remain low, she said, but medical professionals have advised the school to consider making the switch because of Douglas County's numbers.

The Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, welcomed high school students back to in-person learning this week under a model similar to what Prep is considering.

OPS students at every grade level now can return to in-person lessons under the district's Family 3/2 Model. That model calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which attend school in person part of the week.

During a Monday night school board meeting, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan called the model "the responsible thing to do."

Logan said 26% of high school students opted to continue with remote learning.

Ahead of students' return to the classroom, Logan said OPS tested staff for COVID-19.