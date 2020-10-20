Creighton Prep considers hybrid attendance model as coronavirus cases increase

The record number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska and Douglas County has prompted one Omaha high school to consider changing its in-person learning plans.
Creighton Prep will consider moving to a hybrid model on Nov. 4. The model calls for students to be divided into two groups and attend school in person part of the week and do remote learning for the other part.
The school, at 72nd Street and Western Avenue, had started the school year under the hybrid model. Freshmen returned to fully in-person lessons Sept. 28. The other students returned full-time to the school Oct. 12.
The school has a task force that includes several medical professionals who have been looking at the Douglas County Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial, said Olivia Poggenpohl, a Prep spokeswoman.
Monday, the dial was pushed into the red category, indicating for the first time a severe risk of COVID-19 spread.
Both Nebraska and Douglas County last week posted their third straight record week for new coronavirus cases.
The state as a whole last week posted 5,570 new COVID-19 cases, adding an average of almost 800 new cases a day.
Poggenpohl said the switch to the hybrid model will be made if case numbers in Douglas County stay the same or get worse. Numbers within the Prep community remain low, she said, but medical professionals have advised the school to consider making the switch because of Douglas County's numbers.
The Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, welcomed high school students back to in-person learning this week under a model similar to what Prep is considering.
OPS students at every grade level now can return to in-person lessons under the district's Family 3/2 Model. That model calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which attend school in person part of the week.
During a Monday night school board meeting, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan called the model "the responsible thing to do."
Logan said 26% of high school students opted to continue with remote learning.
Ahead of students' return to the classroom, Logan said OPS tested staff for COVID-19.
"Having an understanding of the COVID-19 positivity rates inside our schools best positions us to make decisions quickly should the need arise to temporarily close a school or multiple schools or programs or classrooms to prevent widespread virus transmission," Logan said.
Logan said the community must remain vigilant throughout the fall and winter and continue to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus so students can stay in school.
