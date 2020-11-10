Creighton Prep will temporarily revert to remote teaching as COVID-19 cases rise

Creighton Prep High School in Omaha will temporarily revert to remote teaching on Nov. 16 because of COVID-19 cases
impacting faculty, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The school is currently in a hybrid status, where student groups alternate between in-person and remote learning, Olivia Poggenpohl said.
"We experienced a sudden increase of cases that impacted our staff," Poggenpohl said.
The school, at 72nd Street and Western Avenue, had started the school year under the hybrid model. Freshmen returned to fully in-person lessons Sept. 28. The other students returned full-time to the school Oct. 12.
During full remote learning, students will learn via iPads. The school has a one-to-one computer policy.
"We'll be doing that through Thanksgiving," she said. "And what we're hoping is that the counts will decrease, and that we hope we can switch back to in-person."
