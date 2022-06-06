Creighton president elected chair of Big East board of directors

Creighton University President Daniel Hendrickson has been elected chair of the Big East Conference’s board of directors.

Hendrickson will begin his two-year term on June 30, according to a press release issued Monday. He will succeed Villanova University President Peter Donohue.

Hendrickson will lead a board comprised of presidents from the Big East’s 11 member institutions. He is the first Creighton president to lead the board. Creighton has been a member of the conference since 2013.

Hendrickson has been Creighton’s president since 2015. The press release noted that Hendrickson also serves on the board of trustees at Boston College, Xavier University and the Switzerland-based Jesuit Worldwide Learning.

Creighton launched its largest fundraising campaign in its history, Forward Blue, under Hendrickson. Officials hope to raise $650 million through the campaign. To date, according to the university’s campaign website, $539 million has been raised.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.