Creighton professors want to decide whether they teach online or in person this fall

Forty-two Creighton University faculty members this week have asked the university president for the right to decide for themselves whether to teach online or in person this fall.

Creighton administrators responded Tuesday that faculty members should notify the campus human relations department, which would then work with the professor’s dean “to determine the impact” of the request. Many faculty members at Creighton and elsewhere are concerned about the risk of contracting the coronavirus by teaching in person.

The faculty letter raises questions about who will decide who may teach online and what criteria will be used.

At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a spokesman said, professors “are given the freedom to make that decision and we trust how they choose to deliver their curriculum.” However, the spokesman added that professors need the approval of the department chairman and, in some cases, the dean of the college.