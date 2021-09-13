Creighton to build new $37 million residence hall for freshmen

By fall 2023, first-year students at Creighton University will have a new residence hall to call their home away from home.
The $37 million project will be Creighton's first residence hall built exclusively for freshmen since the 1960s, according to a press release issued Monday. It will be CU's first new residence hall of any kind since 2006.
The building will be located along 23rd Street south of Burt Street. Site preparation work began May 17, and a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The 400-student residence hall will be divided mostly into four-person suites. Each will have two bedrooms, two living spaces and a shared bathroom. Each floor will have kitchenettes and dedicated space for student development programs. The building will also have a larger kitchen on the second floor for all students.
Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson said the new residence hall invests in Creighton’s future by investing in its future students.
“The building represents a philosophical shift to how we house our freshman students, with suite-style accommodations that allow for both privacy and community,” he said. “The residence hall’s programming also will reflect our commitment to diversity and inclusion, with dedicated interfaith spaces and amenities that support student development, wellness and academics.”
Tanya Winegard, vice provost for student life, said the new residence hall will provide freshmen with a fitting environment for their development at the start of their Creighton years.
“At Creighton, we commit to developing the whole person, so the place where students live is an important part of the Creighton experience,” she said. “We are excited to meet the needs of our future students by creating a new home and a bright, modern environment for them while they study with us.”
The hall will include an interfaith prayer space and two prayer rooms for Muslim students. The planned Muslim prayer rooms will replace the existing ones in Kiewit Hall.
An elevated outdoor courtyard capable of hosting gatherings and events will also be built.
Creighton currently has eight residence halls. Unmarried undergraduate students who are from outside the immediate Omaha area are required to live in a residence hall their first two years. Undergrads who are from the Omaha area must live with a parent or guardian unless Creighton gives them permission to live elsewhere.
The residence hall will be located a few blocks east of the future $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education, which is also expected to open in fall 2023. The five-story, 130,000-square-foot facility, which Creighton broke ground on in May, will serve as the new home of Creighton’s School of Medicine and as a hub for all of the university’s health sciences schools and colleges.