Creighton to build new $37 million residence hall for freshmen

Tanya Winegard, vice provost for student life, said the new residence hall will provide freshmen with a fitting environment for their development at the start of their Creighton years.

“At Creighton, we commit to developing the whole person, so the place where students live is an important part of the Creighton experience,” she said. “We are excited to meet the needs of our future students by creating a new home and a bright, modern environment for them while they study with us.”

The hall will include an interfaith prayer space and two prayer rooms for Muslim students. The planned Muslim prayer rooms will replace the existing ones in Kiewit Hall.

An elevated outdoor courtyard capable of hosting gatherings and events will also be built.

Creighton currently has eight residence halls. Unmarried undergraduate students who are from outside the immediate Omaha area are required to live in a residence hall their first two years. Undergrads who are from the Omaha area must live with a parent or guardian unless Creighton gives them permission to live elsewhere.