Creighton University’s College of Nursing will receive a $5.2 million boost from the Harper Scholars Nursing Program to recruit and train nursing students.
In a press release Monday, Creighton said the “historic” donation from the scholars program will fully cover the tuition costs for a total of 30 nursing students across four graduating classes. Applications for the first round of scholarships, which will cover recipients beginning in the Fall 2024 semester, are being accepted.
The donation comes as Nebraska faces a shortage of nurses. By 2025, the state will face an estimated shortage of nearly 5,500 nurses, the release said.
The scholarship was named in honor of the late Charles M. “Mike” Harper, who was CEO of ConAgra Foods in the 1970s, and Harper’s wife, Joan F. “Josie” Bruggema Harper. The Mike and Josie Harper Center on Creighton’s campus is named after the couple.