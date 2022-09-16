Creighton University breaks ground on $17 million residence for Jesuits

Ground has been broken for a $17 million residence for Jesuits at Creighton University.

The building, which will be have nearly 37,800 square feet of space, will be named the Jérôme Nadal, S.J., Jesuit Residence. The residence will be located along 24th Street at the east edge of the Jesuit Gardens behind Creighton Hall and St. John’s Catholic Church.

Projected to open in the fall of 2023, the residence will include 28 bedrooms for Jesuits assigned to Creighton to live and work. The building also will include a 1,015-square-foot chapel, a dining hall, library and several spaces for spiritual activities.

Students, faculty, staff, alumni and people and groups will be able to access the building for Mass, spiritual counseling and other mission-based programs.

“This new residence is a symbol of our deep commitment to sustaining and enhancing the Catholic, Jesuit character of Creighton for future generations of students, faculty and staff,” Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson said in a press release.

The building will be named for Jérôme Nadal, S.J., a 16th century Catholic priest from Spain who was a close collaborator with the canonized Saint Ignatius of Loyola. Nadal founded Jesuit College, Messina in Italy in 1548. That was the first college opened by the Jesuits.

The Jesuit residence building project is part of Creighton’s $650 million Forward Blue fundraising campaign.

The building is one of several facilities projected to open next year on Creighton’s Omaha campus. The $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education and a $37 million residence hall for freshmen also are expected to open in 2023.