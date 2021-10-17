Creighton University enters public phase of 'historic' fundraising campaign

Creighton University publicly announced on Saturday night the beginning of its largest fundraising campaign in its 143-year-old history.

It’s already off to a strong start.

With the intention to meet a goal of $650 million sometime in 2024, the campaign officially known as Forward Blue has already raised $450 million — nearly 70% of the goal — during what officials described as the campaign’s quiet phase, which began in October 2016. That phase included the university raising a record $143.6 million in its most recent full fiscal year that concluded June 30.

By announcing the campaign publicly, Creighton University President Daniel Hendrickson and Vice President of University Relations Matt Gerard said the goal is to reach Creighton’s 77,000 alumni throughout the world to help the university meet and possibly surpass its goal.

One of the campaign’s main goals is to provide more funding for scholarships to allow students who come from lower means to attend Creighton. Hendrickson told The World-Herald that Creighton’s annual tuition costs hover around $42,000. Students can also expect to pay about $10,000 on housing and other costs.