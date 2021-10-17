Creighton University enters public phase of 'historic' fundraising campaign

Creighton University publicly announced on Saturday night the beginning of its largest fundraising campaign in its 143-year-old history.
It’s already off to a strong start.
With the intention to meet a goal of $650 million sometime in 2024, the campaign officially known as Forward Blue has already raised $450 million — nearly 70% of the goal — during what officials described as the campaign’s quiet phase, which began in October 2016. That phase included the university raising a record $143.6 million in its most recent full fiscal year that concluded June 30.
By announcing the campaign publicly, Creighton University President Daniel Hendrickson and Vice President of University Relations Matt Gerard said the goal is to reach Creighton’s 77,000 alumni throughout the world to help the university meet and possibly surpass its goal.
One of the campaign’s main goals is to provide more funding for scholarships to allow students who come from lower means to attend Creighton. Hendrickson told The World-Herald that Creighton’s annual tuition costs hover around $42,000. Students can also expect to pay about $10,000 on housing and other costs.
“I actually lose sleep on the fact that I know there are students who want to be here, and they’re qualified to be here and they can’t make it happen,” Hendrickson said. “We want working class families. We want their students. We want first-generation (and) underrepresented students to be on campus.”
According to a press release, donors have so far contributed $123.5 million to support scholarships, and the university aims to raise at least $90 million more during the campaign’s public phase.
Creighton’s desire to create opportunity for more students comes as the university is experiencing record enrollment in the undergraduates and professional student sectors at 4,366 and 2,675, respectively. Creighton’s undergraduate cohort includes the university’s second-largest freshman class in its history at 1,141 students. That class, Hendrickson said, is the latest in a string of seven consecutive classes with 1,000 or more freshmen enrolled.
The run of strong enrollments has prompted Creighton to break ground on a $37 million freshmen residence hall capable of housing 400 students. Expected to open in fall 2023, the residence hall will be the first one the university has built since 2006.
Along with the new residence hall, the university is in the process of building the $75 million, 130,000-square-foot CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education scheduled to open in fall 2023. The new facilities are just the latest building projects undertaken by a university, which opened an $84.5 million, 200,000-square-foot School of Dentistry building in 2018 and a health sciences campus in Phoenix this year.
“There’s just been a lot going on in the past few years,” Hendrickson said.
Those projects coupled with the enrollment increases fit into what officials say has been “incredible” momentum gained during the fundraising campaign’s quiet phase.
Now that the campaign has become more prominent, officials believe it will illustrate Creighton’s mission to create “agents of change” in Omaha and throughout the world via programs such as the Creighton Global Initiative, the Kingfisher Institute for the Liberal Arts and the Professions, and the Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarship.
“We’re almost ready to celebrate 150 years and we’re looking forward to celebrating another 150 years,” Hendrickson said. “We’re marching into the future with great determination.”
According to the university’s alumni website, a previous fundraising campaign, Willing to Lead, raised more than $450 million, which vastly exceeded the original goal of $350 million. The Willing to Lead campaign closed on June 30, 2010.