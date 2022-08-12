Creighton University freshmen welcomed to campus on move-in day

The Creighton University campus was abuzz Friday as upperclassmen welcomed the class of 2026 to their home for the next four years.

Friday was move-in day for incoming freshmen, who are required to live on campus for their first two years. As parents drove to the front of one of the three freshman residence halls with students in tow, a group of sweat-drenched upperclassmen swarmed each car and began unpacking.

Upbeat pop music blared through a speaker as the movers danced and ran in and out of the building.

New students get luxury treatment on move-in day: Members of the welcoming committee, made up of student volunteers, unpack their cars and help get them situated in their dorm rooms. Each person is met with a chant of their name and a roaring cheer as their cars leave the area.

The high-energy environment is meant to make new students, many of whom are traveling far from home to attend college, feel at home in their new community. Becky Nickerson, the senior director of equity, diversity and inclusion on campus, has been helping out on move-in day for about 15 years.

"I find my role is really connecting with the parents," she said. "This can be a lot. It's emotional. We want to let them know we're going to take care of their kids."

According to Creighton, 41% of incoming students traveled 400 miles or more from home to the Omaha campus. Though 22% of the class hails from Nebraska, students from every corner of the country were represented on Friday. Minnesota, Colorado and Iowa were among the most prevalent places of origin.

Seventy students made the move from California to Nebraska, including Maya Besedin of San Francisco. After a long journey, the kind welcome made a strong first impression.

"It's very comforting," Besedin said. "It makes me feel safe and like I know that I'm in good hands."

For some, moving to the Midwest can be a bit of a culture shock. Maddie Cobb came all the way from Portland, Oregon, to attend Creighton because she heard great things about the nursing program.

So far, she said that Nebraska has been living up to its "Nebraska Nice" reputation.

"It's only my fourth day here, but I love it," Cobb said. "I love the kindness of people. The hospitality here is insane compared to Portland."

Welcome weekend festivities will continue through Tuesday, when new students will attend a pathway walk and academic convocation at the Ryan Athletic Center. Some roads on campus will be shut down Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, including 24th Street between Cuming and Cass Streets and Burt Street between 24th Street and Wareham Parkway.