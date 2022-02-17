Creighton University lifts mask mandate, with some exceptions

Creighton University announced Thursday that it no longer will require masks in all buildings on its Omaha campus.

In a campuswide message, Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson wrote that everyone in certain health sciences buildings still will be required to wear masks. Those buildings include the Cardiac Center, Boyne Building, Bio-Information Center (BIC), Criss Buildings, Hixson-Lied Science Building and School of Dentistry Building on Creighton’s Omaha campus and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Health Sciences Building in Phoenix.

Health sciences students will be required to wear face coverings in all classes and laboratories.

Additionally, all students, staff and faculty who have received COVID-19 vaccine exemptions and all visitors, regardless of vaccine status, will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus.

Hendrickson wrote that Creighton will continue to strongly recommend that masks be worn at all indoor athletic venues and other large campus events, particularly where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Hendrickson said the university also encourages students, faculty and staff who feel more comfortable wearing masks to continue to do so.

Creighton’s announcement comes one day after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse lifted the temporary indoor mask mandate in Omaha.

Huse lifted the mandate after the seven-day total number of COVID cases per 100,000 residents dropped below 200 cases per day Wednesday. That met one of the benchmarks that Huse set out in her Jan. 11 order. A total of 277 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Omaha area on Wednesday, down from a peak of 452 on Jan. 24.

Three school districts, Westside Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools and Millard Public Schools, said they have or will return to masks being optional for students, staff and visitors.

When reached Thursday, a spokesman from the University of Nebraska at Omaha pointed to a statement from UNO’s Office of Health Security that said the university has required masks to be worn indoors on campus since the beginning of the fall semester.

