Creighton University pauses direct deposit payments after detecting suspicious activity
It’s unclear how many Creighton students were directly affected.

Creighton University has paused direct deposit payments to all students’ accounts after discovering suspicious activity on a limited number of accounts.

In an email sent to staff and faculty Wednesday night, the university said a thorough investigation was underway and that university officials have been in contact with students who experienced "unauthorized changes" to their accounts.

The university said it has asked students to update their passwords and verify their direct deposit information is correct.

In a follow-up email sent Thursday afternoon, Creighton said it's communicating directly with the affected individuals. It’s unclear how many students experienced the unauthorized changes. 

