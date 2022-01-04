Creighton University, Ralston Public Schools to require masks

As cases of COVID-19 surge in Douglas County, some schools and universities are updating their mask requirements.
Creighton University and Ralston Public Schools are the latest to require masks for students and staff.
Beginning Saturday, Creighton University said Tuesday, Creighton will require face coverings to be worn in all indoor spaces on campus except in residence halls, dining halls, private office spaces and while exercising.
"Together, we navigated the fall semester safely and effectively, and I am confident we will continue to do the same for the spring term," the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton's president, said on Twitter.
All Ralston Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks when they return to the classroom on Wednesday. Previously, the district had required masks only for pre-kindergarten and elementary students and staff.
A letter to families from Superintendent Mark Adler said the protocols will be reviewed on Jan. 25 and an update will be sent to staff, parents and students.
"By implementing this additional intervention, I hope to slow down the virus in our school community," Adler wrote. "This will help keep our students and staff safe, which in turn helps keep your student attending school in-person, where the most powerful learning takes place."
Adler said since the first semester ended on Dec. 21, the district has seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district's students and staff.
Douglas County ended 2021 and entered 2022 by tallying its highest weekly COVID-19 case count of the pandemic.
The 4,731 cases reported for the week ending Saturday were the county’s highest weekly total, surpassing the 4,268 cases recorded during the seven-day stretch that ended Nov. 21, 2020.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases last week reached 700.9 cases per 100,000 residents, which also exceeded the November 2020 peak.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse has strongly urged parents to have their children wear masks when they return to school.
Last week, Westside Community Schools announced it will require masks for all staff and students when school resumes on Wednesday. Lincoln Public Schools made the same announcement on Monday.
Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, has required masks all school year and will continue requiring masks for the upcoming semester.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher