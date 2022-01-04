Creighton University, Ralston Public Schools to require masks

As cases of COVID-19 surge in Douglas County, some schools and universities are updating their mask requirements.

Creighton University and Ralston Public Schools are the latest to require masks for students and staff.

Beginning Saturday, Creighton University said Tuesday, Creighton will require face coverings to be worn in all indoor spaces on campus except in residence halls, dining halls, private office spaces and while exercising.

"Together, we navigated the fall semester safely and effectively, and I am confident we will continue to do the same for the spring term," the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton's president, said on Twitter.

All Ralston Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks when they return to the classroom on Wednesday. Previously, the district had required masks only for pre-kindergarten and elementary students and staff.

A letter to families from Superintendent Mark Adler said the protocols will be reviewed on Jan. 25 and an update will be sent to staff, parents and students.