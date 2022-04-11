Creighton University reverses decision to allow conservative political event on campus

Creighton University reversed its decision to approve a conservative student group's political event on campus following what a university spokesman said were "material changes" to the event, including a change of the event’s title and additional speakers.

The spokesman said the changes could have jeopardized the university’s tax-exempt status.

The Creighton chapter of Turning Point USA originally submitted a request to host an on-campus event Saturday titled “Introduction to Nebraska Politics Conference.” Sam Achelpohl, the Creighton spokesman, acknowledged in an email Monday that the event was designated as controversial and did not include an endorsement from the university. Still, certain activities associated with the event that were deemed educational, including a panel discussion, were approved to take place on campus.

Friday, Achelpohl wrote, Creighton officials were informed of changes to the event, including a change of the event's title to "Take Back Nebraska Summit '22." They also learned of the addition of speakers to an off-campus cocktail reception, including Jack Posobiec, an alt-right political activist who has promoted debunked conspiracy theories. Creighton officials then notified organizers that the group's on-campus activities could not proceed.

In the days leading up to the event, Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a conservative political action committee, promoted the event on Facebook. The group writes on its website that it is “the central hub for over a dozen affiliated conservative grassroots activism organizations throughout the state who share the common goal of government accountability and terminating intrusion of government in our lives, land, and liberty.”

On the morning of the event, Nebraska Freedom Coalition wrote on Facebook that Turning Point USA chapters “are no longer associated with Take Back Nebraska Events.” Nebraska Freedom Coalition also wrote that it had been “CANCELED” by Creighton at the “last minute.”

The coalition also criticized Jams American Grill Old Market after the restaurant pulled out of hosting the group's evening cocktail reception.

Philip Murante, executive vice president and general counsel for Jams' corporate owner Cutchall Management Co., wrote in an email to The World-Herald that “we were totally unaware that this outside group was advertising an event at our restaurant.” He also wrote that restaurant staff and management had received calls, emails and messages from about 25 to 30 people before Jams canceled the reception.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the management company said it had no knowledge of the nature of the event.

The Nebraska Freedom Coalition said it moved the summit to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing and the reception to a restaurant in the Elkhorn area. The political organization said Posobiec drew a “standing-room only” crowd of more than 100 people at the reception.

