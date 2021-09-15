Creighton University sets new fundraising record, bringing in $143.6 million

Creighton University donors gave a record $143.6 million in the 2021 fiscal year, helping to fund campus building projects, student scholarships and other initiatives.
That total far exceeds Creighton’s previous fundraising record of $80.6 million,raised in fiscal year 2018.
More than 17,300 alumni, foundations, corporations, religious organizations, parents, faculty and staff made gifts or pledges in the 2021 fiscal year, between July 1, 2020, and June 30.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the record total reaffirms donors’ excitement about Creighton’s students and its future, as well as their confidence in Creighton, said the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the university's president.
“Creighton has been blessed with many talented leaders, and Father Hendrickson is no exception,” said Nizar Ghoussaini, chair of Creighton's Board of Trustees. “Father Hendrickson has created a dynamic vision and strategy that is elevating Creighton nationally and further strengthening our Jesuit, Catholic mission.”
Hendrickson said he's grateful to the donors who have invested in Creighton's students, faculty, campus and academic programs.
“At Creighton, we promise our students a transformational experience. Because of the tremendous, ongoing support we receive from donors, we will continue to deliver on that promise,” he said.
Donors significantly contributed to three health science projects:
— The planned $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education, a five-story facility on the west side of campus that will serve as the new home of Creighton’s School of Medicine and as a hub for all of the university’s health sciences schools and colleges. The new center is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
— The new Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Health Sciences Building in Phoenix, home to Creighton's health sciences campus there. The facility opened in this fall.
— The Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program, established with a $25 million donation from an anonymous foundation. The Arrupe program will support students and faculty working to educate future leaders and improve the health and well-being of the poor internationally.
Another top fundraising priority in fiscal year 2021 was student scholarships, key to increasing access for high-ability first-generation students and students from underrepresented backgrounds.
Additionally, donor support was behind significant renovations to the Mike & Josie Harper Center, which will accommodate surging enrollment in the Heider College of Business, as well as upgrades to the appearance of the 24th Street corridor.
Donors also provided support for other areas, including mission-based programs, academics, faculty support and development, research, student services and athletics.