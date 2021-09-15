Creighton University sets new fundraising record, bringing in $143.6 million

Donors significantly contributed to three health science projects:

— The planned $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education, a five-story facility on the west side of campus that will serve as the new home of Creighton’s School of Medicine and as a hub for all of the university’s health sciences schools and colleges. The new center is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

— The new Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Health Sciences Building in Phoenix, home to Creighton's health sciences campus there. The facility opened in this fall.

— The Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program, established with a $25 million donation from an anonymous foundation. The Arrupe program will support students and faculty working to educate future leaders and improve the health and well-being of the poor internationally.

Another top fundraising priority in fiscal year 2021 was student scholarships, key to increasing access for high-ability first-generation students and students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Additionally, donor support was behind significant renovations to the Mike & Josie Harper Center, which will accommodate surging enrollment in the Heider College of Business, as well as upgrades to the appearance of the 24th Street corridor.