Creighton's Black students feel disheartened by Greg McDermott's comments

Harris said he would have preferred to see the suspension happen sooner. The delay risks setting a precedent for the campus community that offensive remarks can be made and an apology will be enough.

Jairus Reed, 20, said the suspension is a good start. He was drawn to Creighton because of its Jesuit values, he said. To see those kind of comments from a prominent university figure hurt.

"It was a hurtful moment for a lot of students of color on campus to know that that comment came from our own coach," Reed, a sophomore, said.

All four of the students said they hope to see some sort of diversity training for students, faculty and staff.

While the Creighton community is a welcoming place, Harris said, more steps can be taken to improve the atmosphere for minority students.

"Our mission statements put you at ease, but when they aren't upheld like we saw with McDermott's situation, you can't help but feel less welcomed at the university," the 20-year-old said. "We have the opportunity to have this be that turning point at the university and in the Omaha area."