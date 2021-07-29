Critics say new draft of Nebraska health standards is better; LGBTQ advocates 'deeply disappointed'

To only teach about gender identity once in later grades diminishes the effectiveness, she said. Kids who need accurate sex education are not getting it at home, she said.

Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, said that because of the absence of such topics as pregnancy prevention, sexual orientation and gender identity, the second draft fails to align with best practices in the health field. Giles said it also contradicts a nondiscrimination statement the board adopted that says all students should be "known, heard and supported."

Giles said 38 organizations in various fields of service and advocacy have signed on to a letter calling for inclusive standards that reflect "all the diverse identities that our students bring to school and that create the diverse fabric of our communities — including LGBTQ+ students and youth of color and their families."

The organizations — among them GLSEN Omaha, OutNebraska, Girls Inc. of Omaha, the ACLU of Nebraska, the Nebraska AIDS Project and Heartland Family Service — say the standards must be medically accurate, evidence-informed and include concepts that have been proven to prevent or reduce negative health outcomes​.