Crowd claps, boos, yells at meeting on second draft of Nebraska health standards

At the end of the public comment portion of the meeting, which lasted all day, board members weighed in not only on the comments, but also the standards themselves.

Many board members praised the students who spoke.

Board President Maureen Nickels said that the students are the future and that the state board needs to listen to them.

"While I know I could not've voted for that first draft because it was too explicit ... I thought overall, it was good," Nickels said.

Board member Deborah Neary said she values the role of parents and their input. But she said she also keeps in mind that when she receives 30 letters in three days, all saying the exact same thing, she isn't hearing from parents, but from political machines that have put out talking points.

Neary did not express support for the second draft of the standards. She said urban Nebraska, and the problems students there face, were not represented in the second draft.

"The second draft was not a compromise," she said. "It was a whitewashing through a process that I find concerning."