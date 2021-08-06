Crowd claps, boos, yells at meeting on second draft of Nebraska health standards

LINCOLN — Among the parents, students and concerned citizens at the Nebraska State Board of Education meeting on Friday, there were few fans of the latest draft of health standards for Nebraska schools.
About 120 people signed up to speak about the standards. The crowd was energetic and passionate, often clapping, groaning, booing, yelling or holding up pieces of paper to show agreement or disagreement with what the speakers said.
The Nebraska Department of Education released the second draft of the health standards July 28, stripping out many of the sex-education references that had triggered opposition to the first draft.
Rather than dousing the firestorm, the revised standards appear to have fueled more controversy.
Some parents and community members said that the second draft still goes too far and that the state board wasn't fooling anyone. They asked the board to scrap the standards entirely, and many told the board to "stop indoctrinating children."
Rock Stahla, a parent from Grand Island, told the board that he believes in traditional marriage and that there are only two sexes, male and female, and that someone would have to be "highly educated or indoctrinated to believe otherwise."
"It is not the job of the public schools to indoctrinate our children," Stahla said. "It's your job to teach them reading, writing, arithmetic, etc."
Students told the board that they want to learn comprehensive sex education in their schools. Advocates for LGBTQ youth expressed disappointment in the second draft and told the board that a group of Nebraska students were left out of the revised standards.
"You basically made a whole group of Nebraska youth feel unseen," said Ruby Kinzie, a high school senior from Wayne who identifies as LGBTQ.
The advocates supported the first draft, saying the language it contained, recognizing diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations, would have made those children and families feel welcome instead of ostracized and vulnerable to depression and suicide.
In the original draft, the term gender identity appeared nine times, starting in first grade, when students were to learn to define gender, gender identity and gender-role stereotypes. That reference and several others in later grades were deleted from the second draft.
In the second draft, the term gender identity appears twice.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has expressed concern that the second draft still calls for teaching schoolkids what he said was "gender ideology."
At the end of the public comment portion of the meeting, which lasted all day, board members weighed in not only on the comments, but also the standards themselves.
Many board members praised the students who spoke.
Board President Maureen Nickels said that the students are the future and that the state board needs to listen to them.
"While I know I could not've voted for that first draft because it was too explicit ... I thought overall, it was good," Nickels said.
Board member Deborah Neary said she values the role of parents and their input. But she said she also keeps in mind that when she receives 30 letters in three days, all saying the exact same thing, she isn't hearing from parents, but from political machines that have put out talking points.
Neary did not express support for the second draft of the standards. She said urban Nebraska, and the problems students there face, were not represented in the second draft.
"The second draft was not a compromise," she said. "It was a whitewashing through a process that I find concerning."
Board member Patricia Koch Johns said listening to the students speak made her think that draft two was inadequate. She said she felt that draft one needed minor changes in language but was better overall.
Final approval of the standards rests with the board, which is not expected to vote on a final version until fall. The state currently has no health standards. Schools are free to adopt their own.
State law does not mandate that the department write health education standards, as it does with core subjects like math and language arts. Nor is there any requirement that schools adopt the state version. The standards would only be recommended for adoption by local districts.
