Curbside move-in among many changes for UNL students returning to campus

Move-in is going curbside for the first time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
University officials expect about 5,500 students to move into 14 campus residence halls by Aug. 16.
To speed up the process and to reduce crowded hallways, the university has partnered with a national company that specializes in moving students into residence halls.
Starting with the top floors and working their way down, crews will unload students' belongings from their cars and deliver the items to their rooms.
In addition to promoting safety, the process should make move-in day less stressful for families as they part with their students, said Keith Zaborowski, who is with UNL's University Housing.
Hiring the moving company also eliminates the need to recruit and train more than 100 student volunteers.
Other changes include:
- Students arriving between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16 will check in at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to pick up paperwork, textbook orders and other housing information.
- Students have been assigned specific move-in times based on hall and floor assignments. About every 15 minutes, students will be guided to their assigned hall in groups of eight.
- Students are limited to two guests each.
- They should not use U-Hauls or trailers to move belongings.
- Students and guests should use stairs so movers have full access to elevators.
- Students arriving before Aug. 13 or after Aug. 16 will check in directly at their residence hall at their assigned date and time.
