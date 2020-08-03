Curbside move-in among many changes for UNL students returning to campus

Move-in is going curbside for the first time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

University officials expect about 5,500 students to move into 14 campus residence halls by Aug. 16.

To speed up the process and to reduce crowded hallways, the university has partnered with a national company that specializes in moving students into residence halls.

Starting with the top floors and working their way down, crews will unload students' belongings from their cars and deliver the items to their rooms.

In addition to promoting safety, the process should make move-in day less stressful for families as they part with their students, said Keith Zaborowski, who is with UNL's University Housing.

Hiring the moving company also eliminates the need to recruit and train more than 100 student volunteers.

Other changes include: