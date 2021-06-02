D.J.'s Hero Award celebrates Nebraska students who have overcome adversity to excel

The D.J.’s Hero Awards are underwritten by David and Peggy Sokol, as well as the Fred Hunzeker family and Terri and Jack Diesing, in memory of D.J. Sokol. D.J. died of cancer in 1999 at the age of 18.

The awards were created to recognize Nebraska high school seniors who exemplify perseverance and selflessness and those who are servant leaders in their communities. Since it began, 172 scholarships have been awarded to students.

Fuertes-De Arcos always knew she wanted to pursue higher education. She will be putting her scholarship to good use when she attends Iowa State University in the fall to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.

A first-generation college student, Fuertes De-Arcos said her motivation stems from her parents.

“My mom sometimes can’t even spell her own name in Spanish. My dad has difficult-to-understand English, and growing up, I had to do a lot of translation,” she said. “My parents are my motivation to succeed.”

She plans to use her degree to engineer 3D-printed food to help low-income families who experience food insecurity and hunger.