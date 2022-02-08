Deborah Neary seeks second term on Nebraska State Board of Education

She has dismissed the criticism, saying that it's coming from outside of her district and that her actions were proper and had little impact on the draft standards.

"I not only didn't do anything wrong, it is our job, if we have information that is important to the leadership that will help them do the best job possible," Neary said. "That is our responsibility. And that's all I did."

Public records showed Neary urged the department to use an advocate of comprehensive sex education, employed by the Women’s Fund of Omaha, as an adviser in the standards development process and also arranged to invite the standards writers and her board colleagues to an invitation-only workshop with a national sex education advocate.​

"All I did was invite people to a discussion that was presenting the most current research that's out," she said. "Why wouldn't our board want to hear that research?"

She said she's always been an advocate for using expert and diverse opinions.