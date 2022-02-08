Deborah Neary seeks second term on Nebraska State Board of Education

Deborah Neary announced Tuesday that she will seek a second term on the Nebraska State Board of Education.
A press release described her as a strong advocate for public schools, for science-based and age-appropriate health standards, and for inclusive social studies standards. It also touted her advocacy for supporting teachers during and after the pandemic.
The Nebraska social studies standards, she said, made national news for being some of the most inclusive standards in the country.
Neary said addressing the teacher shortage is an urgent need, and it could be helped by offering alternatives to the basic skills test required to enter teacher-prep programs.
Neary, a Democrat, won the District 8 seat in 2018, handily defeating incumbent Pat McPherson. The district represents a large chunk of Douglas County.
Critics had accused McPherson of racism for posts that appeared on his blog, the Objective Conservative.
Neary has been targeted for defeat by conservative critics who claim she overstepped bounds as a board member and improperly influenced the development of proposed health education standards for Nebraska schools.
She has dismissed the criticism, saying that it's coming from outside of her district and that her actions were proper and had little impact on the draft standards.
"I not only didn't do anything wrong, it is our job, if we have information that is important to the leadership that will help them do the best job possible," Neary said. "That is our responsibility. And that's all I did."
Public records showed Neary urged the department to use an advocate of comprehensive sex education, employed by the Women’s Fund of Omaha, as an adviser in the standards development process and also arranged to invite the standards writers and her board colleagues to an invitation-only workshop with a national sex education advocate.
"All I did was invite people to a discussion that was presenting the most current research that's out," she said. "Why wouldn't our board want to hear that research?"
She said she's always been an advocate for using expert and diverse opinions.
Republican John Sieler announced in December his intent to run in the district.
Sieler is a former member of the state education board. He was elected to the board in 2010 and served four years.
