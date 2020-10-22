Despite entering red zone, most metro Omaha schools are staying open — for now

Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, said her department’s dial is likely to go from yellow to orange because of a surge in cases.

She said the dials should be taken seriously, given the multiple date points and the work that goes into the calculation.

“Obeying the dial, maybe that’s not what we’re asking, but if people could be very cognizant that, yeah, their kid’s wearing that mask all day in school for a reason, so if we can continue to do that when we’re at home it will get us out of this a lot sooner,” she said.

Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha, said she’s advising schools to consider the dial, along with the COVID-19 cases in the ZIP codes from which their students come, as well as the cases inside their schools.

Kauffold said Catholic schools in the archdiocese are seeing little spread.

In Sarpy County, several school officials said they, too, consider the dial to be a guide and not a trigger to close or go hybrid or remote.

The Sarpy-Cass Health Department dial needle sat right between yellow and orange Wednesday.