Despite entering red zone, most metro Omaha schools are staying open — for now

Metro area schools are largely staying the course with their current attendance plans despite the COVID-19 risk dial entering the red zone in Douglas County this week.
The dial, which was moved to the severe spread level Monday, won’t trigger an automatic switch from in-person learning back to a hybrid or remote learning plan, several local district officials said.
“It’s one of the factors we look at, but it’s not the determining factor,” said Jim Frederick, spokesman for the Ralston Public Schools.
Ralston has been in a hybrid model since opening for the school year.
The district has seen “pretty low” numbers and will “hold tight” to the current plan, he said.
Officials from several districts said contact tracing is still showing little spread inside school buildings.
On Tuesday, Westside Community Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas said his district is continuing to meet with the Douglas County Health Department weekly.
Lucas wrote in a letter to families that the Douglas County risk dial has no color correlation to his district’s own color correlation system for learning plans.
The superintendent said the No. 1 metric in determining what Westside should or should not do is the number of confirmed cases within his school district.
As of Tuesday, Lucas said that number remained low and “it has been determined the vast majority of our few confirmed cases have originated outside of our schools.”
Creighton Prep announced Tuesday that it will consider switching to a hybrid in-person and remote learning plan if case numbers in Douglas County stay the same or get worse.
Olivia Poggenpohl, a Prep spokeswoman, said that numbers within the Prep community remain low but that medical professionals have advised the school to consider making changes to its in-person model because of Douglas County’s numbers.
If the number of cases increases or stays the same, the school will switch to the hybrid model early next month.
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said this week that the community must remain vigilant and follow the advice of health professionals this fall and winter in order for students to remain in school.
OPS just this week welcomed high school students back to in-person lessons for the first time since March. The district has divided students into two groups, each of which attends school part of the week and does remote learning for the other part.
Linda Poole, president of the Millard school board, said she’s not aware of any proposed changes in her district.
The superintendent has authority to alter the plan if he feels it’s necessary.
District data does not show spread in the schools, she said.
“So we need the community to step up, and we need the community to help us to do things outside of the school day to stop the spread,” she said.
She said she thinks people are getting fatigued by the pandemic and letting their guard down, and that’s causing spread in the community.
She said she believes that the schools are controlling what they can inside their buildings.
“We have 27,000 students and teachers that are now having to follow safety protocols for a good portion of their day because they don’t have an option,” she said.
While it was originally thought that sending kids back would increase the spread risk, keeping kids in school may help to keep the spread down, said Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt.
“Where they’re following protocols, we’re not seeing spread in schools,” Blomstedt said. “So there’s a lot of conversation that, hey, look, the safest place for kids is in schools with these protocols in place.”
That’s different from what state officials were saying in the summer, when Nebraska Department of Education guidance suggested that if health dials went red then schools should consider shutting down.
“Normally, I would have said, ‘You’re hitting red and you’re probably closing down schools,’” Blomstedt said. “So we kind of have to examine the data as we have it today, and make decisions.”
As of Wednesday, Douglas County was the only local health department in the state with a dial in the red, but others were getting close. Thirteen of the other 17 were in the orange, three in yellow and one between yellow and orange. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was in the orange zone.
Health officials have said that the dials are meant as a general indicator of the risk in a community, not as a guide for schools.
Instead, school districts were advised to work with their local health departments. Many school districts came up with their own color systems to help families understand the districts’ status, often with green signaling everyone returning to school and red being a full return to remote learning.
The Douglas County dial, like others across the state, takes into account various factors. In Douglas County, those include positive tests in the county, the percent change in coronavirus cases from the previous week, the average number of patients hospitalized for the week and the cases per million people.
Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, said her department’s dial is likely to go from yellow to orange because of a surge in cases.
She said the dials should be taken seriously, given the multiple date points and the work that goes into the calculation.
“Obeying the dial, maybe that’s not what we’re asking, but if people could be very cognizant that, yeah, their kid’s wearing that mask all day in school for a reason, so if we can continue to do that when we’re at home it will get us out of this a lot sooner,” she said.
Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha, said she’s advising schools to consider the dial, along with the COVID-19 cases in the ZIP codes from which their students come, as well as the cases inside their schools.
Kauffold said Catholic schools in the archdiocese are seeing little spread.
In Sarpy County, several school officials said they, too, consider the dial to be a guide and not a trigger to close or go hybrid or remote.
The Sarpy-Cass Health Department dial needle sat right between yellow and orange Wednesday.
There is still debate, however, as to whether having schools open somehow contributes to spread.
It could be that there’s spread taking place in schools, the source of which hasn’t been pinpointed. Blomstedt said a greater likelihood is the “close-knit, social-gathering types of transmission.”
Asked if school activities were contributing to the rise in cases statewide, Blomstedt said: “We’re really not seeing spread as a result of that, either.”
