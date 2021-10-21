Donations sought for hats, scarves, gloves for 20,000 OPS students

The Omaha Public Schools Foundation is seeking donations so they can provide hats, gloves and scarves for 20,000 students prior to the arrival of winter weather in Nebraska.

The foundation has held similar campaigns in the past to help 10,000 students, but this year the need is greater and the hope is to get enough donations to support 20,000 students. In reference to that and the community members who support OPS students, the foundation is calling the campaign 20,000 Villagers.

A $20 donation can purchase hats, gloves and scarves for four students who may need them, the foundation said in a press release.

Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31. A link to donate online can be found on the foundation's website at omahapublicschoolsfoundation.org/20000-villagers.

Checks can be mailed to the foundation office with a note for 20,000 Villagers in the memo line. The address of the office is 3861 Farnam St., Omaha NE 68131.