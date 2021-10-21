 Skip to main content
Donations sought for hats, scarves, gloves for 20,000 OPS students
The Omaha Public Schools Foundation is seeking donations so they can provide hats, gloves and scarves for 20,000 students prior to the arrival of winter weather in Nebraska. 

The foundation has held similar campaigns in the past to help 10,000 students, but this year the need is greater and the hope is to get enough donations to support 20,000 students. In reference to that and the community members who support OPS students, the foundation is calling the campaign 20,000 Villagers. 

A $20 donation can purchase hats, gloves and scarves for four students who may need them, the foundation said in a press release. 

Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31. A link to donate online can be found on the foundation's website at omahapublicschoolsfoundation.org/20000-villagers

Checks can be mailed to the foundation office with a note for 20,000 Villagers in the memo line. The address of the office is 3861 Farnam St., Omaha NE 68131.

Toba Cohen-Dunning, executive director of the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, said many students walk to school or wait at the bus stop. And some students attending OPS schools come from countries that do not have cold climates and students need to be prepared for winter in Nebraska. 

Social workers and counselors in OPS schools will identify students in need and hand out the hats, scarves and gloves. 

Cohen-Dunning said there are many community organizations that support OPS students, and the foundation is not trying to duplicate efforts but instead make sure no students are missed and go without the warm clothes they need to make it to school this winter.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

