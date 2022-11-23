Douglas County, City of Omaha to pay Westside nearly $6 million in missed payments

Douglas County has agreed to pay Westside Community Schools more than $2.2 million to make up for missed payments from 2019 to 2021.

The County Board approved a settlement Tuesday that requires the county to pay the amount in six equal payments between May 2024 through May 2029.

Westside filed a lawsuit in June against Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing after his office overpaid and underpaid several local governments in 2021, including Westside and four other school districts, according to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office.

The lawsuit alleged that the Treasurer’s Office underpaid Westside by more than $3.7 million in 2021 and “similar amounts” in 2020 and 2019.

The State Auditor’s Office earlier this year concluded that Ewing and his staff incorrectly interpreted state statute that spells out how counties with more than one school district within a single city are supposed to distribute annual payments from the Omaha Public Power District.

OPPD makes the payments, which are ultimately transmitted to local governments and school districts, in lieu of property and real estate taxes. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those entities.

In October, Westside filed a separate lawsuit against Omaha Public Schools, one of the districts that was overpaid by the Treasurer's Office.

In 2021, a similar mistake was found in Sarpy County and is the subject of a lawsuit filed by four school districts.

Both cases are currently under advisement by a district court judge.

Tuesday's settlement also outlined steps the City of Omaha is going to take to repay Westside.

The city was overpaid by nearly $3.7 million that belongs to Westside, according to the settlement. It will also make equal payments to the school district from 2024 to 2029.

The Omaha City Council will be considering an ordinance for the payment at its Dec. 6 meeting, which will also include repayments to three other school districts that were underpaid: Elkhorn, Millard and Ralston.

If approved, Elkhorn will receive $1.12 million, Millard will receive $83,852 and Ralston will receive $662,369 between 2024 and 2029.

The settlement states that neither the county nor the city admit fault in the ordeal.