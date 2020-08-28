 Skip to main content
Douglas County schools have low coronavirus numbers so far; Papio-La Vista choir in quarantine
So far, so good, when it comes to the COVID-19 case count in Omaha-area schools.

As of Thursday, there have been 42 cases among K-12 students in Douglas County since school started this month, according to the county’s health department. That number is about .038% of the estimated 111,000 K-12 students in the county.

The department also reported 28 cases among K-12 school staff, and 502 students and staff members have been quarantined.

In a press release, Health Director Adi Pour said the department’s partnership with local schools “has been extremely rewarding and effective as shown by the low numbers of cases.”

Although Omaha Public Schools students have been taught remotely since classes began Aug. 18, other districts have held in-person classes — sometimes under modified schedules that limit the number of students attending at the same time.

Meanwhile, quarantines continue to affect area schools as they try to keep the virus from spreading when cases arise.

For example, 63 members of a Papillion-La Vista High School choir and their instructors have been asked to quarantine until after Labor Day because five COVID-19 cases were linked to the choir, a district spokeswoman said Thursday.

Spokeswoman Annette Eyman said the district hasn’t established whether the spread was caused by singing or things the students were doing outside of school. The students wear masks while singing, she said.

Researchers nationally have been looking at whether choirs and wind instruments in a band or orchestra might contribute to spread through the exhaling of tiny aerosol droplets.

Preliminary results of one study found that singers produce aerosol that varies with consonants, vowels and intensity and that aerosol emission is reduced when singers wear surgical-style masks.

joe.dejka@owh.com

Joe covers education for The World-Herald

