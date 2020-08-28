Douglas County schools have low coronavirus numbers so far; Papio-La Vista choir in quarantine

So far, so good, when it comes to the COVID-19 case count in Omaha-area schools.

As of Thursday, there have been 42 cases among K-12 students in Douglas County since school started this month, according to the county’s health department. That number is about .038% of the estimated 111,000 K-12 students in the county.

The department also reported 28 cases among K-12 school staff, and 502 students and staff members have been quarantined.

In a press release, Health Director Adi Pour said the department’s partnership with local schools “has been extremely rewarding and effective as shown by the low numbers of cases.”

Although Omaha Public Schools students have been taught remotely since classes began Aug. 18, other districts have held in-person classes — sometimes under modified schedules that limit the number of students attending at the same time.