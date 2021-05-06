Douglas County West voters will decide on $16.8 million bond issue

Voters in the Douglas County West Community Schools will decide Tuesday whether to authorize a $16.8 million bond issue to build and renovate middle and high school space and add a 500-seat auditorium.
In the recent past, Douglas County West voters were not receptive to bond issues, rejecting them in 2014 and 2015 as a sharply divided community disagreed over how to pay for proposed building upgrades.
The district turned to lease-purchasing to pay for a new elementary school, which did not require a vote. It opened in 2019, providing room to grow in the lower grades.
It's time to address the upper grades, Superintendent Melissa Poloncic said.
"Now those students are moving from the elementary into our middle school and then eventually into high school," she said. "This is not growth that we're projecting; it's actual students we have now that we know will be coming to those grades."
Enrollment growth has been steady at about 3% a year, she said.
As for the tax impact, Poloncic described the proposal as "levy-neutral."
Voters are being asked to authorize moving 7 cents of levy from the building and general funds to the bond fund.
If voters approve the mail-in measure, the district says its total property tax levy would remain at 95 cents per $100 of valuation. That would mean that the owner of a house valued at $200,000 would pay $1,900 to the district.
"It's a levy-neutral bond, so there's no tax increase," Poloncic said.
She said the district was able to lower its property tax levy 13 cents this year, aided by tax-increment financing expiring on some properties, which put them back on the tax rolls.
"The housing market here in the community has been very good," Poloncic said. "The availability is very difficult, but we do have a lot of young families moving into both Valley and Waterloo, in the towns, and then obviously our lake communities. Those have continued to grow."
The district has had quite a bit of business development as well, she said, including industrial, retail, restaurants and a little bit of entertainment.
The district's 2020 valuation was up 15% from 2019.
Douglas County West, with just over 1,000 students, has middle and high school students in the same building complex. Middle school classrooms have exceeded capacity, with middle school enrollment increasing 38% in the last six years, the district says.
The bond projects would include 38,000 square feet of new construction: a middle school addition, an auditorium with fine arts classrooms, and restrooms and concessions for the softball complex. The bonds would also pay for 34,000 square feet of renovation: classrooms, a weight room, locker rooms, a wrestling/cardio space and multipurpose space.
The auditorium will provide performance space for band, choir, theater, speech, lectures and programs, which are currently held in the gymnasium, Poloncic said.
The deadline for returning ballots is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
