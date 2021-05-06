Douglas County West voters will decide on $16.8 million bond issue

Voters are being asked to authorize moving 7 cents of levy from the building and general funds to the bond fund.

If voters approve the mail-in measure, the district says its total property tax levy would remain at 95 cents per $100 of valuation. That would mean that the owner of a house valued at $200,000 would pay $1,900 to the district.

"It's a levy-neutral bond, so there's no tax increase," Poloncic said.

She said the district was able to lower its property tax levy 13 cents this year, aided by tax-increment financing expiring on some properties, which put them back on the tax rolls.

"The housing market here in the community has been very good," Poloncic said. "The availability is very difficult, but we do have a lot of young families moving into both Valley and Waterloo, in the towns, and then obviously our lake communities. Those have continued to grow."

The district has had quite a bit of business development as well, she said, including industrial, retail, restaurants and a little bit of entertainment.

The district's 2020 valuation was up 15% from 2019.