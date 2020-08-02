You have permission to edit this article.
Download an Essential Workers coloring sheet for National Coloring Book Day
Download an Essential Workers coloring sheet for National Coloring Book Day

Sunday is National Coloring Book Day.

As a thank you to essential workers everywhere, we created this coloring page that you can download, print and color at home.

National Coloring Book Day - Essential Workers

Right click and select "Save image as..." to download.

National Coloring Book Day

National Coloring Book Day was created by Dover Publications in 2015. The registrar at National Day Calendar selected Aug. 2 as the annually observed day to celebrate.

Painting books

Since crayons weren't invented until the early 1900s, early coloring books were painted in and produced for the wealthy and artists.

A printing revolution

Lithography was invented in 1796 and by the 1850s was a mainstream process in the U.S. This printing method was cheaper, faster and easier, making books available to everyone. 

Something for everyone, young and old

In 1879, "The Little Folks' Painting Book" was published. It is considered the first coloring book for children. Coloring books quickly became mainstays for education and entertainment. in the early to mid-1900s, crayons became popular and were less messy than paint. in 2010, coloring books aimed at adults became more popular, and now all ages can enjoy the fun. 

