Dr. Joanne Li named priority candidate for UNO chancellor

For the first time in its history, the University of Nebraska at Omaha could be led by a woman of color.

Dr. Joanne Li was named Wednesday as the university's priority candidate for chancellor.

Li is currently the dean, as well as a professor of finance, of the College of Business at Florida International University in Miami.

Li will have to be confirmed by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents following a 30-day public vetting period. If confirmed, she would be the first woman of color to serve as UNO chancellor and the first Asian-American in the history of the University of Nebraska system to hold an executive leadership role.

"She understands the importance of a metropolitan university and how it fits with the community," said Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system.

If confirmed, Li would replace Dr. Jeffrey Gold. Gold has been serving as chancellor at UNO as well as at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Gold, who still serves in the UNMC role, has served as chancellor at UNO since 2017. He began at UNO as interim chancellor after a national search failed to find a successor when John Christensen stepped down. University officials later dropped the "interim" status from Gold's title.