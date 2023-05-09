Voters in two Omaha-area school districts have apparently passed large bond issues for school improvements, based on early returns.

In Papillion La Vista, a $129.9 million bond issue in Papillion La Vista was winning by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. And in Westside, a $121 million issue had about 63% support in the first batch of results, which accounted for a majority of the votes cast.

A second round of results is expected to be released later this evening.

Papillion La Vista's bond issue would pay for a new elementary school, buy land for other schools and improve safety and security at existing schools. It will also pay for improvements to auditoriums and athletic facilities at each high school. It would not require an increase in the district's property tax rate.

About 65% voters approved the issue while 35% voted against it in the first round.

Andy Rikli, Papillion La Vista superintendent, said the election results aren't official but the margin looked promising.

"We're cautiously optimistic, but nothing is final yet," Rikli said. "We are grateful that we had a good voter turnout and grateful the voters support the initiative."

Westside's bond issue would fund the costs of replacing or renovating eight school buildings, plus the district office, to update security, safety, accessibility, technology and more.

If approved, the district’s tax levy could go up 4.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. This would cost an extra $147 per year for the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 for tax purposes.

"I think the turnout exceeded at least my expectations. It is incredibly humbling, the amount of support we got during this bond," said Beth Morrissette, Westside board vice president. "We try hard to make sure we are mindful of what the voters and community needs and wants."

Official results will be verified by May 18.

