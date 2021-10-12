Early results show solid support for Ralston's first school bond election in 20 years

Support for the Ralston Public Schools bond issue was solid in the first batch of election results released Tuesday evening.
Results posted at 5 p.m. by the Douglas County Election Commission show 63% support for the $83.75 million bond issue.
The tally for the initial count is 1,940 in favor and 1,133 against.
That's a promising margin out of the gate for supporters of the district's first school bond issue in 20 years.
More results from the election are expected to be released on Tuesday night, with the final tally likely to come next week.
The bond issue would pay for renovations and improvements at all eight schools in the district.
Under the district's plan dubbed Future Ready Ralston, one elementary school would be demolished and rebuilt, others would be upgraded to modern security systems and floor plans, and the high school would get new competition baseball and softball fields.
The last time district officials put a bond issue in front of voters was in 2001. At that time, voters approved a $26.5 million bond issue to renovate Ralston High School.
If the bond issue is approved, the owner of a home valued at $150,000 would pay an extra $97.20 a year in property taxes.
The high school improvements are estimated at $24.3 million.
In addition to the new ballfields, the school would get concrete parking lots and drives, an upgrade from asphalt, a spokesman said. Inside the school, space would be renovated for career education programs. Space would be gained by moving a day care at the high school to the rebuilt elementary school, with the extra room used to expand the popular culinary program.
Ralston Middle School and all the elementary schools would get vestibule-style secure entrances.
The plan calls for building a new Mockingbird Elementary beside the old one. Once Mockingbird students occupy their new building, the old building would be used temporarily by children from Meadows, Blumfield and Wildewood Elementary Schools while their schools undergo renovation of spaces built with open-classroom designs.
Those renovations would likely be staggered over several years. Afterward, the old Mockingbird would be demolished.
