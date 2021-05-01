 Skip to main content
Eight Catholic educators to be recognized, awarded $5,000 by Archdiocese of Omaha
The 2021 Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award winners have taught through a pandemic, learning to innovate and be flexible as new challenges and changes arose.

Eight Catholic educators will be awarded $5,000 each by the Archdiocese of Omaha at a September dinner.

The 44th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education will take place Sept. 23 at the CHI Health Convention Center.

Funds raised at the dinner help the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Omaha provide scholarships so low-income students can attend Catholic schools.

This year’s honorees include:

Administrators of the Year

Maureen Hoy, Mary Our Queen School, Omaha

Dan Koenig, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, Fremont

Educators of the Year – Elementary

Tammy Mateljan, St. Cecilia School, Omaha

Joyce Ortmeier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic School, West Point

Educators of the Year – Secondary

John Roshone, Mt. Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn

Joan Lahm, Scotus Central Catholic High School, Columbus

Educators of the Year – Special Education and Under-Served

Mary Davis, Ss. Peter and Paul School, Omaha

Darian Stout, Madonna School, Omaha

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

