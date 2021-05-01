Eight Catholic educators to be recognized, awarded $5,000 by Archdiocese of Omaha

Eight Catholic educators will be awarded $5,000 each by the Archdiocese of Omaha at a September dinner.
The 44th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education will take place Sept. 23 at the CHI Health Convention Center.
Funds raised at the dinner help the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Omaha provide scholarships so low-income students can attend Catholic schools.
This year’s honorees include:
Administrators of the Year
Maureen Hoy, Mary Our Queen School, Omaha
Dan Koenig, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, Fremont
Educators of the Year – Elementary
Tammy Mateljan, St. Cecilia School, Omaha
Joyce Ortmeier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic School, West Point
Educators of the Year – Secondary
John Roshone, Mt. Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn
Joan Lahm, Scotus Central Catholic High School, Columbus
Educators of the Year – Special Education and Under-Served
Mary Davis, Ss. Peter and Paul School, Omaha
Darian Stout, Madonna School, Omaha
